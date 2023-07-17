I'm not much in tune with Samsung's ecosystem of devices for the most part, not being a particularly big fan of the company's phones or tablets. However, one thing I've always kept my eye on from the company was the Galaxy Watch series, especially after reviewing the Galaxy Watch 3 a few years back. The biggest reason for that, aside from Tizen being a better platform than Wear OS at the time, was the rotating bezel, so you can imagine my disappointment when Samsung ditched it entirely with the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

But, lo and behold, as we're on the cusp of the next Galaxy Unpacked event, it looks like Samsung is coming back with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Tab S9 series. I think this is the best decision the company could have made, and it makes the Galaxy Watch enticing again. And just like before, it's all about the rotating bezel.

Rotating the bezel is more intuitive and more fun

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic next to the Galaxy Watch Active 2

We're all very used to touch-based devices from our smartphones and tablets, but the truth is, for a watch, a mechanical interface like the rotating bezel is still the most intuitive way to navigate the way. Think about it: One of the big features of Wear OS is tiles, and you have to keep swiping between them if you only have a touch screen, which gets annoying if you have a lot of Tiles. But with a rotating bezel, you can just keep turning it until you get to the tile you want to look at.

This applies to all kinds of menus, too. The Tizen menu used to be laid out in a circle, and it just felt right to use the bezel to move between different options. That may not be the case anymore, but rotating the bezel still feels better than swiping up and down a list on a 1.4-inch screen. And in apps, you can just as easily switch between different screens. It just makes sense.

Plus, using a touchscreen on a smartwatch just doesn't feel that great a lot of the time. It works, and smartwatches have grown enough to be more intuitive, but you're still covering most of the screen the moment you have a finger on it. What's more, using the touchscreen means a higher risk of smudges. You might say we're fine with that on our phones, and that's true, but for the most part, our phone's screen isn't facing the world. A watch is a fashion piece, and it's a bigger problem to have smudges on it constantly shown to the world.

Just scrolling through all my tiles becomes a fun experience, even if I'm not necessarily looking for any information.

There's one more reason I love using the rotating bezel, and that's, simply put, fun. When you spin the bezel on the Galaxy Watch (at least in previous models), you get to feel the tactility of every click on the dial. Each click equates to one transition on the screen (such as moving one tile in the Wear OS watch face), which makes it intuitive, but it also just feels good. There's something about tactility that's just exciting and makes it fun. I don't think I'm alone in wanting to have something you kind of just want to fidget with for no reason, and the rotating bezel provides that satisfaction, while a touchscreen really doesn't do anything for me. Just scrolling through all my tiles becomes a fun experience, even if I'm not necessarily looking for any information at that moment.

It's unabashedly confident and premium

A lot of the smartwatches these days are starting to feel a little samey. Most people seem to want bezels as small as possible to make room for a bigger screen, and when that's not possible, companies opt for smooth black bezels that try to disguise the size of the screen until you turn it on. I get that, and I kind of like how sleek something like the Pixel Watch is, but there's something special and unique about a timepiece that isn't afraid to be bulkier.

There's a sense of pride in having a watch that's not afraid to have a thicker bezel.

With so many smartwatches trying to be as sleek as possible, something that looks more like a classic watch is actually kind of refreshing, and you could argue it's a riskier move. After all, there's probably a reason Samsung thought it could ditch the rotating bezel in the first place. It may not be for everyone, but I definitely feel like there's a sense of pride in having a watch that's not afraid to have a thicker bezel, especially when it makes such good use of it.

It also feels more premium from a fashion standpoint, in my opinion. When you look at most luxury watches like a Rolex (not that I would ever own one), they're certainly not trying to have small bezels, and in fact, a big bulky bezel is part of what makes them look so good. Again, you might counter that with the need for a bigger screen on a smartwatch, but most smartwatches that have a "sleeker" design still have fairly big bezels, just disguised under the glass cover. And even if they didn't, how much bigger can the screen really get when it still needs to be on your wrist? I don't believe a bigger screen for a smartwatch is something companies need to be pursuing.

I hope it sticks around

It's great to see that Samsung got enough pushback from last year's Galaxy Watch 5 series to bring back the Classic model and its rotating bezel, but I am somewhat concerned for the future of this line. After all, if Samsung thought it could get rid of the Classic model, it probably didn't think it was selling enough of them. My hope now is that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will do well enough for the company to keep these Classic models around for future generations.

The bottom line is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic really has no notable equivalent in the smartwatch world, and losing it would be a huge shame. We already come close to that last year, and I don't want to see it happen again. Samsung's watches are some of the best for Android phones, but a lot of that appeal could disappear if the hardware isn't unique enough, especially now that they run the same OS as everything else. Hopefully, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will show Samsung it's worth making more models like this.