Bring back the WiFi toggle in Quick Settings on Android 12 with this Tasker project

Turning the Wi-Fi off on the latest Android 12 Beta release is a bit of a hassle. Instead of a Wi-Fi Quick Settings tile, Android 12 now has a consolidated “Internet” tile that lets you access all available Wi-Fi networks and mobile data in a new panel. But it doesn’t let you turn off Wi-Fi without opening the Settings app. To turn off Wi-Fi, you have to long-press the Internet tile to open the Internet settings, scroll down past all the available Wi-Fi networks, and then tap on the Wi-Fi toggle to disable it. If you’re not a fan of this new implementation, you’d be glad to know that there’s a new Tasker project that lets you bring back the old Wi-Fi toggle in Quick Settings.

As you can see in the attached video, the Tasker project adds a new “Turn Off Wifi” toggle in Quick Settings. This toggle lets you easily turn Wi-Fi on or off with a single tap. Additionally, you can long-press the toggle to open Android 12’s new Internet panel to see all your Wi-Fi networks and mobile data in one place. Furthermore, you can double-tap the toggle to open up the Internet settings.

Since the Wi-Fi toggle performs all the functions of Android 12’s Internet toggle, you can hide the Internet toggle to avoid crowding up the Quick Settings. To do so, you’ll have to swipe down twice on the home screen and tap on the edit button underneath the Quick Settings. You can then drag and drop the Internet tile in the hidden tiles section, and you’re good to go.

If you’re interested in giving the project a shot, you can download it on your phone by following this link.