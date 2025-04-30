You can't turn a corner online without a password manager in your browser jumping into the fray. Browsers have been offering password management for years, and the backbone built more than a decade ago has grown into a security system that goes across your devices and unlocks all of your accounts with few hurdles.

Browser password managers aren't perfect, though. Despite the fact that you can improve your online security with a browser password manager, there are still some glaring vulnerabilities to using one.

Related 5 reasons I use Proton Pass to manage passwords and so should you I was tired of data breaches with my password manager, so I decided to switch to Proton Pass.

The good: Browser password managers make security a routine

Using your browser is still better than a sticky note

Before throwing the baby out with the bathwater, there's something very important to keep in mind. Some security is better than no security at all. If you or someone you know is writing passwords down on a sticky note, or even worse, reusing the same weak password across all of their accounts, storing unique passwords in your browser is far superior. There are issues with browser password managers that I'll get to throughout this article, but if the convenience encourages you to use long, random, and unique passwords across your online accounts, that's better for your online security.

Browser password managers have gotten better over the past several years, too, both in terms of security and usability. For security, Google has continued to push Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for your Google account, so if you're using Chrome, you'll need your password along with either a verification app, a backup code, or most commonly, a push notification on a trusted device, to unlock your account. There's also the proliferation of passkeys digitally for passwordless authentication on trusted devices, as well as tried-and-true hardware security keys.