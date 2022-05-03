Brydge’s Stone Pro TB4 12-port docking station is now available to buy

Brydge has announced that its latest Thunderbolt docking station, the Brydge Stone Pro TB4, is available to buy starting today. This dock gives you a total of 12 ports (though that includes the host connection port) so you can connect a wide range of peripherals to your laptop or desktop PC. It also has a sleek and subdued design that supports both horizontal and vertical orientations.

The Brydge Stone Pro TB4 is the first docking station the company makes to be certified for Thunderbolt 4 (though it had some based on Thunderbolt 3, which has similar specs). As you’d expect, it adds an array of connectivity to your laptop, and it’s mostly focused on Thunderbolt and USB accessories. It gives you four Thunderbolt ports (one to connect to the host), so you can connect Thunderbolt-based peripherals like displays, external GPUs, and ultra-fast storage. The host connection also supports 90W of power delivery so it can charge your laptop with the same port.

Additionally, you get three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and another Type-A port with USB 2.0 speeds, so you can also use more traditional peripherals such as your mouse and keyboard. There’s also a headphone jack and an SD card reader with support for the SD 4.0 standard and UHS-II speeds. Finally, there’s a gigabit Ethernet port for wired internet connections, which most laptops these days don’t include.

What you don’t get with this dock is a traditional display output like HDMI or DisplayPort, which come might have preferred. It’s still easier to find these connectors on most monitors, so it would have been a welcome addition for many users.

The Brydge Stone Pro TB4 is compatible with any laptop with a Thunderbolt port, though there are some limitations to keep in mind, specifically on MacBooks. External GPUs are not supported by Apple Silicon (the M1 series of processors), and the M1 chip itself only supports one external display, though the dock itself is able to drive two 4K monitors. If your laptop doesn’t support Thunderbolt 3 or 4, you should still be able to use the dock, but with lesser functionality.

You can buy the Brydge Stone Pro TB4 for $329.99 starting today, and you can buy it below. That’s a fairly competitive price for what you’re getting here.