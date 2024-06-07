Key Takeaways The recent Nvidia xx60 GPUs have disappointed budget gamers with lackluster performance and high price tags.

Intel Arc GPUs have improved since their awful debut, though they're far from perfect.

AMD continues to dominate the budget GPU market, but the RX 7000 GPUs have marginally better performance than their last-gen counterparts.

Gaming can be an expensive hobby, especially if you’re into playing photorealistic titles at maximum settings and larger-than-life resolutions. But with the chip shortage still continuing in 2024, it's clear that the price of gaming components will continue to skyrocket this year.

While the soaring cost of SSDs, RAM kits, and other components isn’t a good omen for budget gamers, the situation is far worse on the GPU side of things. With graphics cards requiring over half of your PC-building budget, you'd expect the affordable GPU category to be full of worthwhile options. Sadly, the reality is quite different, and it's pretty difficult to call any current-gen GPU "budget-friendly."

Nvidia has dropped the ball with its xx60 GPUs

It’s like Team Green has stopped caring about budget gamers

For the longest time, Nvidia’s budget GPU tier has looked something like this: The now-defunct xx30 GPUs lie at the bottom of the barrel, with their only raison-d'etre being their ability to send video output to your monitor. Next, you have the xx50 GPUs, which have the bare minimum firepower to run lightweight games.

The xx60 series is where things start looking better. Despite costing far less than their mid-range xx70 and xx80 counterparts, GPUs ending with the number “60” provided solid performance for budget gaming, making them great hits in the PC building community. Yes, I said "provided," because Team Green absolutely botched the Ada Lovelace xx60 GPUs.

While the RTX 3060 gathered a lot of flak for its lackluster price-to-performance ratio, the RTX 4060 was when the situation turned from bad to worse. For starters, the 4060 only has 8GB VRAM, which is nowhere near enough for a $300 GPU. Not only that, the memory bandwidth and bus width are also lower than its predecessor's, making the RTX 4060 akin to an RTX 4050 that’s built on a different die. The base RTX 4060 Ti isn’t any better either, and the 16GB VRAM variant is far too expensive with its $500 price tag. As such, you should only plan to use Nvidia GPUs in a budget build if they’re heavily discounted or if you need decent ray-tracing support from your graphics card.

Intel Arc has gotten significantly better since its release

The drivers still need some work, though

When Intel announced its budget-oriented Arc family, the PC community was quite excited to see another contestant step into the fray. However, when it debuted in Q1 2022, Intel's first-generation Alchemist series was relentlessly bashed for its poor drivers, which led to hilarious glitches and terrible performance Since then, Team Blue has gone above and beyond to fix its driver issues, and most of the games that suffered from the broken drivers are now "playable."

If we’re just going by the price and technical specs, I’d say the Arc A750 and A770 are definitely high up on the list of the best budget gaming GPUs. The former is available for as low as $200, while the more powerful A770 (well, at least compared to the other Arc GPUs) can be bought for $300. The best part? It has 16GB of VRAM!

That said, I wouldn’t go so far as to claim that Intel’s GPU drivers have fully matured. There’s still a lot of stuff to be done on the optimization side of things, and the Arc series' performance is not up to the mark even in 2024.

Nevertheless, AMD still holds the budget GPU crown

Not that beating Nvidia and Intel is much of an achievement, mind you