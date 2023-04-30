It can be difficult to build a new gaming PC with a good amount of performance if you're on a tight budget. You usually have to make performance and feature compromises to afford all the necessary components. We've done the math, though, and we've come up with all the parts you need for an Intel gaming PC that will cost you right around $700 and can run games at up to 1440p and 60FPS.

Although we're talking about brand-new hardware in this guide, we should point out that used parts can be a good idea if your budget is $700 or less. Used components tend to have better value than new ones, and that's especially true for the CPU, which isn't strictly important for gaming performance if your desired framerate is low enough. We're not going to discuss used hardware in this article, but you should probably look into it if you want to maximize your value.

These are the best parts for a budget Intel PC build in 2023

Intel Core i3-13100F Best entry-level Intel CPU Super cheap and fast enough for gaming $100 $138 Save $38 Intel's Core i3-13100F is an entry-level CPU with four P-cores and no integrated graphics, but it'll still deliver good performance for your budget build. Pros Good gaming performance

Very cheap

Comes with stock cooler Cons Unimpressive multi-core performance $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Thankfully, Intel's latest 13th-generation CPUs are cheap enough to use even in a budget PC, though we won't be getting anything fancy. We're realistically limited to $100 on the CPU, which is just enough to afford the Core i3-13100F, a refresh of the quad-core Core i3-12100F. It's not a great multi-thread performer, but its gaming performance is more than good enough.

Although the 13100F has the 13th-generation label, it is in fact a 12100F with a slightly higher clock speed and none of the architectural improvements of Raptor Lake. The 13100F also has no integrated graphics, which is why it's going for such a low price, and since this is a gaming PC you won't need that integrated GPU. If you need integrated graphics for whatever reason, then you should try the Core i3-13100, which is identical to the 13100F but has an integrated GPU, though it also costs about $120 to $130.

If you're aiming for 60 to 90 FPS, the 13100F will serve you well and should perform about the same as any other Intel CPU in most games. Even 120 FPS or more isn't out of the question in some titles. At some point, you should probably upgrade from the 13100F to something higher-end (like the Core i5-13400 for instance), but as long as you're comfortable with lower framerates, the 13100F should last you a decent amount of time.

The Core i3-13100F is best at $100, though if you can't find it at that price point you should check out the 12100F. It's the same CPU with slightly lower clock speeds. There's also the Pentium Gold G7400, a dual-core 12th-generation CPU, which usually goes for $70. Its lower core count does seriously limit its gaming performance, however, so you can't expect to get much more than 60FPS if you opt for the G7400.

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition Best budget Intel GPU Pricey but worth it for gaming $272 $298 Save $26 Intel's Arc A750 graphics card is a strong contender at the midrange thanks to its $250 price tag and decent performance. It's 90% of the A770 for much less, and competes against the more expensive RX 6600 XT and RTX 3060. Pros Easily games at 1080p and 1440p

Ray tracing and XeSS support

Great value Cons Takes up a large portion of the budget $272 at Amazon $250 at Newegg

One important area where this PC doesn't compromise is graphical power. For a gaming PC, the GPU is easily the most important component and like in our $1,000 Intel PC build guide, we're recommending Intel's Arc A750, which is one of the best gaming GPUs for value. It's $250 and easily the single most expensive part of this build, but it's definitely worth buying.

The A750 is Intel's second-fastest Arc GPU, and it's aimed toward low-end and mid-rang builds. It has about 90% of the cores of the A770 and 8GB of GDDR6 memory instead of 16GB, which results in slightly lower performance for a much lower cost. The A750 is generally on par with the RTX 3060 and RX 6600, though driver issues are a concern for Arc GPUs. However, Intel has done a ton of work since the A750 came out in October 2022, and at this point, we're comfortable that it's in a good though imperfect state.

The only other option for this PC would be the Arc A380, which is about $100 cheaper, but it's not even capable of 60 FPS at 1080p in most games without lowering all the settings to low or medium at best. For a gaming PC, that's just not really acceptable in 2023 and at that point, you might as well just get a used graphics card (though not from Intel since Arc is their first try at gaming GPUs).

The Arc A750 is the cornerstone of this PC build, and although it's certainly expensive, it's a great value GPU and will enable a great gaming experience. In order to meet the $700 budget, it was crucial to downgrade on anything but the GPU, which means this PC will perform very similarly to our $1,000 Intel PC build as long as you're aiming for 60–90 FPS.

Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Elite ATX The best cheap motherboard A motherboard that will make upgrades cheap and easy in the long run $185 $270 Save $85 The Gigabyte Aorus Elite AX motherboard is a top-tier Z690 chipset-based mainboard with DDR4 memory support. Pros 16+1+2 stage VRM

Four M.2 slots with PCIe 4.0

Overclocking support Cons A bit pricey $185 at Amazon

600 series motherboards are on clearance, and even people on a $700 budget can afford a Z690 motherboard. Sure, B660 and H610 motherboards can be cheaper, but spending a little extra for a cheap Z690 motherboard will set your PC up for a great upgrade path. There's a few sub-$200 Z690 motherboards around today, but our favorite is Gigabyte's Z690 Aorus Elite. For someone on a budget, this motherboard could really be called future-proof and should be able to facilitate upgrades to even Core i7 or Core i9 CPUs.

One of the key reasons why we like this motherboard is its 16+1+2 stage VRM, which is way overkill for a Core i3-13100F, but not for a Core i5, Core i7, or Core i9. It may be hard to imagine getting a high-end CPU today, but eventually, prices will fall, and you'll probably be able to afford one either new or used. Additionally, you'll be able to overclock unlocked -K CPUs on this motherboard. We also like that there are four M.2 slots and that all of them support PCIe 4.0. DDR4 support is also welcome since DDR4 is way cheaper than DDR5 while providing similar gaming performance.

The rear I/O is also fairly good with six USB 3.2 ports, plus four USB 2.0 ports for a total of 10, a good amount for any gaming PC. There's only three audio jacks though (one of which is optical) and the 2.5 gigabit Ethernet is powered by Realtek instead of Intel, though on a cheap gaming PC you probably won't mind too much.

There are cheaper motherboards out there, but they compromise on VRM stages and use locked chipsets like B660 and H610 that prevent you from overclocking if you ever get a -K chip. Gigabyte's Z690 Aorus Elite offers the kind of flexibility that comes in handy on PCs you expect to keep around for a while. If you can't find this board for around $170, Asus's Z690-P DDR4 motherboard is also an option, though may be slightly more expensive.

Arctic Freezer A35 Best budget CPU cooler Overkill for the 13100F, but good for upgrades $32 $37 Save $5 Arctic's Freezer A35 is a value-oriented CPU air cooler that costs less than $40 but can cool even some higher-end CPUs. Pros Provides great cooling performance

Can operate at a very quiet volume with the 13100F Cons 13100F's stock cooler is free $32 at Amazon

We weren't sure whether to recommend a cooler with this PC since the 13100F comes with one for free. The stock Intel cooler isn't good, but it works and the Core i3-13100F has the lowest power consumption of the entire 13th-generation lineup, so it's probably best to buy a CPU cooler whenever you decide to upgrade. If you want a cooler now though, you should probably get Arctic's Freezer A35, which is probably the best low-end CPU cooler you can buy.

Not only will the A35 outperform the stock Intel cooler in cooling prowess and quietness, but it's also suitable for midrange Intel CPUs like the Core i5-13400 and 13500. It'll probably struggle to cool the higher-end models like the Core i5-13600K and Core i7-13700K however, even without trying to overclock.

At $35, the Freezer A35 takes up enough of the budget that you might consider not buying it. It makes more financial sense to buy a CPU cooler along with a new CPU, especially if you have more money to put towards a better cooler like Be Quiet!'s Pure Rock 2 Black or Noctua's NH-U12S Redux. If you value silence though, then the A35 might be worth the money.

Source: Corsair Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 RAM Best budget RAM Despite being cheap, this RAM is actually pretty fast $38 $64 Save $26 Corsair's Vengeance LPX DDR4 memory is affordable, reliable, has one of the lowest profile designs around, and with XMP, it has one-click setup. Pros Low latency with fairly high frequency

Extremely cheap

Low-profile Cons Kind of ugly $38 at Amazon (Intel) $38 at Best Buy (Intel) $38 at Newegg (Intel)

What's great about DDR4 is that it's super cheap, and it's hardly any worse than DDR5 for gaming, and on the 13100F there would probably be no performance benefit to DDR5 at all. One of the best kits of DDR4 RAM is definitely Corsair's Vengeance LPX, which is super cheap at $40 to $50 for 16GB while offering high-end specifications.

Good RAM offers a sensible balance between high clock speed and low latency, and the Vengeance LPX nails it. It's rated for 3,200MHz and a CAS latency (or CL) of 16, which is a great combination. Lots of kits with higher frequencies and bigger price tags also have higher CLs, which mostly negates the benefit of having a higher clock speed. It's also hard to find memory with lower latency that doesn't cost a ton more, as CL16 is close to the limit of what DDR4 can do.

Even if you upgrade to high-end components in the far-off future, it's unlikely you'll ever need to replace this kit of RAM. Even on a Core i9-13900K, you're not going to see very significant performance improvements by upgrading to a top-end kit of DDR4 or to DDR5 (which would require a new motherboard). For just about $40, you're set for a long time with Corsair's Vengeance LPX RAM. By the way, make sure to get the kit optimized for Intel CPUs, which is the one we've linked to.

Crucial P3 Plus Best budget SSD A 1TB PCIe 4.0 drive for very little $52 $100 Save $48 The Crucial P3 Plus is a step up from the company's popular P2 series, striking a balance between value and performance. With a transfer speed of up to 5000MB/s, these drives will be a great drive for an OS or games. Pros 1TB is plenty of space

Solid PCIe 4.0 speeds

Relatively inexpensive Cons Slower SSDs with cheaper prices can also work $52 at Amazon $52 at Newegg $52 at Best Buy

There's about $150 left in the budget at this point, so we can't afford to spend too much on storage. Thankfully, SSDs have never been cheaper and there are even some 1TB PCIe 4.0 drives going for $50. One of those is Crucial's P3 Plus, which is a value-oriented SSD that doesn't provide a ton of raw horsepower but gives plenty of room for games and performs well enough in real-world tasks.

The P3 Plus can take advantage of the PCIe 4.0 support on the CPU and motherboard and hit reads and writes of 5,000MB/s and 4,200MB/s in sequential workloads (which is basically moving big files). That's quite a bit slower than higher-end PCIe 4.0 SSDs, but you're unlikely to encounter that kind of stuff on a gaming PC anyway. What really matters are random reads and writes, and the P3 Plus does those pretty well (though so would any SSD made within the past 5 years or so).

$50 for a 1TB SSD is cheap, but you could get that much storage for even less. At the time of writing, there are several SSDs from trustworthy brands that cost less than $40, though most of these are 2.5-inch SATA SSDs, or in the best case, PCIe 3.0 drives. If you really need to save $10 or $15, you could purchase one of these cheaper drives, but in our opinion, it's worth paying the $50 for the P3 Plus since it has significantly better performance.

Source: Thermaltake Thermaltake Smart BM2 550W Best cheap PSU Cheap and plenty of power for upgrades Thermaltake's Smart BM2 550W power supply is one of the company's more affordable solutions for delivering power to PC components. It's affordable, has an 80 Plus Bronze rating for efficiency, and will be more than enough to power our budget PC build. Pros 550W capacity

80 Plus Bronze rating

Cheap Cons Not modular $55 at Amazon

Buying a cheap PSU can be difficult because while there are plenty to choose from, most of them are from brands that aren't established and don't have a good track record. We're not saying these power supplies might explode or something, but usually, they're particularly loud or might not come with good warranties; some companies don't even pay for 80 Plus certification. Thermaltakes's Smart BM2 550W is a 550W power supply that's cheap and doesn't have any of those problems.

Although Cooler Master isn't one of the bigger brands in power supplies, it's a brand we trust and is very established in the PC space. It's also important that this PC has 550 watts to work with since eventually you'll probably want to upgrade, and not needing to upgrade the PSU for your new graphics card saves money. The MWE White also has an 80 Plus Bronze certification, which is a step above the minimum rating of White. It also has four out of the six primary protection mechanisms seen on higher-end PSUs, which is decent enough.

Obviously, on a low-end PSU you can't get stuff like modular cables or a switch that changes how fast the fan spins. Still, Thermaltakes's Smart BM2 550W provides enough power for the build's current components as well as future ones. For higher-end GPUs, it could be necessary to upgrade to a better power supply, but by that point hopefully, you'll be able to afford high-quality models in the $100 range that have all the bells and whistles.

Cougar MX330-X Best budget case You might want to buy a couple of fans too though Cougar's MX330-X mid-tower supports ATX motherboards and comes with a 120mm fan, with room for five more. Pros Supports 350mm long GPUs

Great potential for cooling

Very cheap Cons Only supports a single 240mm radiator $48 at Amazon $48 at Newegg

It's surprisingly difficult to find good-budget PC cases. Most of the good ones are micro-ATX, and since this build uses an ATX motherboard, it significantly decreases the options. Cougar's MX330-X is an exceptional budget case that's not only good for the build as it currently stands, but also can accommodate future upgrades.

What we like about the MX330-X is how much cooling potential it has. The front panel doesn't restrict airflow unlike many other cases and it supports six fans total, one of which can be mounted to the side panel. Side panel fans are a bit antiquated in this day and age, but they're not bad and even if you're not installing a fan there, the extra air coming in from the side can help. There's also clearance for 350mm long GPUs and 155mm tall CPU coolers.

The lack of preinstalled fans is a bit disappointing; there's only one 120mm fan included. However, this case costs $50 to $60 so it's hard to complain very much since fans can cost about $10 individually. It's much more disappointing though that the MX330-X only supports up to a single 240mm radiator, which is fine for midrange to higher-end builds but won't be enough for top-end Core i7 and Core i9 CPUs. That being said, since you're starting off with a 13100F for this build, radiator support will only be a concern in the distant future.

Overall, Cougar's MX330-X is pretty good thanks to its long-term usefulness, which is important for saving money in the long run. There's also the MX330 (no X) which has a glass side panel rather than the perforated metal one. It's about $10 to $20 more expensive but if you really want a glass panel, it's not a bad deal.

Budget Intel PC build guide: Price breakdown

Here's how everything comes together and how much you'll likely pay for this particular set of components. Obviously, these are just the prices at the time of writing and it's almost certain that the price of these components will go up and down over time. Of all the components here, the ones you might expect to have the most price fluctuation are the CPU, GPU, PSU, and case, but we're only talking about a few dollars here or there.

The single most viable component to save money on is the CPU cooler, the Freezer A35. At $749, we're a little over budget but by opting to not buy the A35, that brings the price back down to $714, right in line with the budget. Still, we have the A35 on the list here just in case you don't want to listen to Intel's fairly loud stock cooler.

Component Listed Price Intel Core i3-13100F processor $100 Intel Arc A750 GPU $250 Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Elite motherboard $172 Arctic Freezer A35 CPU cooler $35 Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB DDR5 RAM $38 Crucial P3 Plus 1TB SSD $50 Thermaltake Smart BM2 550W PSU $55 Cougar MX330-X mid-tower case $48 Total $749

If you compare this to our $1,000 mainstream Intel build guide, what you'll notice is that we cut back on basically everything but the GPU. The GPU is almost always the bottleneck if you're gaming at 60 FPS, so it would be a poor idea to get an A380, which would only lower the cost of this PC to $600 while also making less than half as fast. We also didn't cut back too much though and made sure to get a motherboard and power supply that could handle future upgrades. You could build something for cheaper with new hardware, but it's not worth it. If you're looking to save, get some used parts instead.

This is just a guide for building a desktop and doesn't cover peripherals and other stuff, but we do have guides for the best mice, keyboards, gaming monitors, and more. If you're interested in getting more advice about building a PC, go and check out the XDA Computing forums and make a post there.