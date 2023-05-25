Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft has released new Windows 11 builds to both the Windows 11 Canary channel and the Windows 11 Beta channel. Over on the Beta channel, it's build 22631.1825 for those who have new features rolling out and build 22621.1825 for those with new features off by default. The Canary channel, meanwhile, is seeing build 25375. There's not much new to report today, but, as always, we have the details on what you need to know.

Windows 11 Canary Channel build 25375

On the Canary channel, Microsoft added one new feature, without reporting any bugs or known issues. There's now support for Microsoft Endpoint DLP on Windows on Arm (Arm64) builds. This allows enterprise users running Windows on Arm devices like the Surface Pro 9 to detect and protect sensitive data and add policy controls for sensitive files like copying to USB drives. More information is available through Microsoft.

Windows 11 Canary Channel Build 22621.1825 and Build 22631.1825

In the Beta channel, things are more focused on bug fixes across both releases for new features on and off by default. There's one big new feature though. Microsoft says that today's update provides the full amount of storage capacity of all your OneDrive subscriptions. It also displays the total storage on the Accounts page in the Settings app. Beyond that, there are a ton of fixes for memory leaks, the touch keyboard, the narrator, and more. Check it out below.

That's all the action this week. If you're on the Dev channel, there was a build for you yesterday that came in the middle of Microsoft's Build 2023 keynote. It was a big one that brings backup and restore for your Windows apps, Taskbar regrouping, and so much more.