With Microsoft Build 2024 confirmed to start on May 21, now is the time to start thinking about what the Redmond, Washington software giant could announce during this event. The company has already given us a sneak peek into what Build 2024 will cover, and as you might expect, there will be a lot of focus on both AI and Microsoft's assistant, Copilot.

If this is your first time hearing of Build, it is Microsoft's annual developer event. As such, when Microsoft Build 2024 comes around, there's a good chance we'll see announcements based on what developers can do with Microsoft's technologies. With that in mind, here are some things I want to see come out of Microsoft Build 2024.

Custom plugins would be a good addition to Microsoft's AI

Did you know that Microsoft Copilot supports plugins? If you don't believe me, open up Copilot for the web, sign in, then check the top-right. There should be a plugin menu that lists several apps you can implement directly into Copilot.

These plugins are a great way to tweak Copilot to do tasks it wouldn't otherwise be able to do. The problem is that the list of plugins is a little sparse at the time of writing. However, if Microsoft opens the gates to allow developers to create their own plugins, it would not only enhance how people use Copilot but also compete with ChatGPT Plus and its custom GPT marketplace. These custom plugins would allow users to sculpt their Copilot responses to focus on specific areas of interest instead of being a general chatbot.

Copilot doesn't need to be a Microsoft app exclusive

But what if we can do the reverse? What if developers were given the ability to bring Copilot to their apps instead of bringing their apps and plugins into Copilot? I feel this could be a win-win for both Microsoft and developers.

Developers can add Copilot integration in their apps without needing to develop their own AI assistants, and if Microsoft puts third-party plugin support behind a Copilot Pro plan, it can reap the benefits of people subscribing to get the most out of it.

The possibilities are endless for how Copilot could integrate with third-party apps. For instance, word processors could use Copilot to generate text or get help with grammar or punctuation. Perhaps app developers could allow people to ask for help on how to use their programs, which would send a screenshot of the current screen to Copilot and let it instruct them on what to do next. Maybe games could use Copilot as a way to generate speech for NPCs.

Regardless of how developers use Microsoft's chatbot, it would be a good idea for the Windows-maker to give developers the tools they need to implement Copilot into their apps. Hopefully, we'll see the beginnings of a copilot API in Build 2024.

1 An insight into how AI will shape Windows

Maybe we'll get a sneak peek into the future

Even though most will expect Copilot announcements coming out of Build, we'll also keep an eye out for how Microsoft will enhance Windows with its AI tools. The company has already made huge strides in bringing Copilot to its operating system, going as far as getting a dedicated Copilot key on keyboards. There's a huge chance that Copilot will be a keystone feature for future versions of Windows, and Microsoft may have more up its sleeves.

We're already seeing the foundation laid for an AI revolution. There's a new trend of computers called AI PCs that are specifically built to withstand the additional system strain of running AI models. There's a very good chance that future versions of Windows will utilize the resources of these AI PCs and allow users to train, use, or even distribute AI models.

But if Microsoft wants people to continue using Windows during this revolution, it needs apps that make use of its AI capabilities. While it can develop these apps itself, Microsoft may have a better chance of success by allowing third-party developers to capitalize on the AI tools to enhance the products that people already know and love. If this is part of Microsoft's plan, we should see some movement during Build 2024 to prepare developers for the oncoming wave of AI features.

Building up hype for Build 2024

Given how Microsoft hinted that it would discuss AI and Copilot in Build 2024, there's a high probability we'll see the company release developer tools that integrate with Copilot. And while Build 2023 had a selection of AI tools, 2024 is set to blow it out of the water with all the advancements in AI that we've seen in a single year. As for what Microsoft's plans for AI will be, we'll have to wait and see.