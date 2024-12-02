Building a PC can cost a fair amount when picking out parts, especially the graphics card. Modern GPUs are expensive and they only increase in price as you look to move up the resolution table. Thankfully, AMD makes some excellent APUs that include not only a Ryzen CPU but also an integrated Radeon GPU. This combines both components into a single package, saving space, heat, and cost. We've put together an AMD Ryzen APU-based PC system using nothing but Cyber Monday deals. This PC can handle 1080p gaming and it costs less than $650, but you'll need to act quickly before Cyber Monday ends.

Corsair 3500X Case $90 $110 Save $20 It all starts with the case and this Corsair 3500X comes with two tempered glass windows and three ARGB fans for less than $100. $90 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 8600G CPU $160 $229 Save $69 This is the heart of our PC. The AMD Ryzen 5 8600G combines the CPU and GPU to create an impressive 1080p gaming powerhouse. $160 at Amazon

Gigabyte B650 Eagle AX Motherboard $140 $180 Save $40 Gigabyte's discounted B650 Eagle AX has everything we require for our 1080p gaming PC build, including AM5 support, PCIe 5.0, a solid VRM configuration, and decent connectivity. $140 at Amazon

Corsair RM650 PSU $75 $90 Save $15 Powering everything inside the PC is the trusty Corsair RM650. This 650W power supply has more than enough capacity for the components we're using and you could even upgrade to a better APU or add a mid-range GPU. $75 at Amazon

Crucial Pro DDR5-6000 (2x16GB) RAM $83 $108 Save $25 Crucial's Pro range of DDR5 RAM gets the job done. This 6000MT/s kit is pretty good for an APU such as the Ryzen 5 8600G that relies on RAM for the GPU. It's also on sale right now, letting us pack 32GB of DDR5 RAM inside the PC. $83 at Amazon

Acer Predator GM7000 1TB SSD $70 $82 Save $12 $70 at Amazon

Total cost: $618

PC gaming doesn't have to be expensive

This PC build does not include an operating system. While Windows 11 does require a license, you can enjoy your favorite games using the OS without paying a penny, though you will be met with some limitations. If you don't mind trying something new, Linux has come a long way with Steam Proton support, and Ubuntu or some other popular distro would be a good pick for this system.

The AMD Ryzen 5 8600G is a solid CPU for gaming. We will be relying on the stock cooler, which isn't the best due to higher noise levels compared to aftermarket solutions. Whether you're firing up Terraria for a few hours or need to complete a heist or two in Grand Theft Auto V, the Ryzen 5 8600G is good to go, especially with AMD's complimentary tools such as AMD Fluid Motion Frames and Radeon Super Resolution. If you don't fancy spending more than $1,000 on what is marketed as a mid-tier GPU (and we don't blame you!), the 8600G with ample RAM is more than good enough for 1080p.

Game AMD Ryzen 5 8600G AMD Ryzen 7 8700G Cyberpunk 2077 40 FPS 48 FPS Elden Ring 58 FPS 63 FPS Far Cry 6 51 FPS 59 FPS GTA V 90 FPS 101 FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider 62 FPS 69 FPS

Even Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on this CPU with the 8600G achieving around 40 FPS in our testing. It's worth noting this is with settings configured conservatively since it doesn't have the overhead for ray tracing and more advanced visuals, but it's still a gorgeous game even with a few things tinkered with. The 32GB of RAM should provide plenty of memory for the CPU and GPU to work with and the 1TB SSD from Acer is solid for loading games from. As a bonus, we get three fans included with the Corsair case, so cooling shouldn't be an issue. Not bad for just north of $600!