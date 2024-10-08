The price of specific PC components has fluctuated over recent years and modern GPUs are still too expensive for mid-range and affordable build budgets. However, thanks to the magic of Prime Day discounts, we've been able to put together a gaming PC for less than $750. This includes all the internal components and the case to hold everything together. It's designed for 1080p gaming, so 1440p and 4K are out of the question, but this is all you need to get gaming with impressive results.

Our $750 Prime Day gaming PC build

Building a PC in 2024 shouldn't be a daunting prospect. Even if this is your first system build, the process is straightforward and easy to learn. Plenty of handy resources are available online, including right here at XDA. So long as you progress slowly and ensure nothing is installed in the wrong place or too much force is used, you'll quickly be up and running. Our 1080p gaming PC build here only uses parts discounted for Prime Day, so it may not be the best PC build for this resolution but it's using what we have to work with, keeping affordability in mind.

Related How to build a computer: A beginners guide to a new PC Building a computer can seem daunting at first, but this guide will show you the ropes if you're a first-time PC builder.

The build below covers the PC case, motherboard, CPU, RAM, SSD, PSU, and GPU. No operating system is included, though you can technically use Microsoft's Windows 11 for free ... or take a leap of faith and install Ubuntu. A keyboard and mouse must also be purchased separately if starting from scratch.

Total cost: $742

Case Cooler Master Q300L V2 $43 $60 Save $17 Cooler Master knows a thing or two about PC cases and cooling, which is why the Cooler Master Q300L V2 is a perfect foundation for our gaming PC. There's even a tempered glass side panel, all for less than $50! $43 at Amazon

Motherboard Asus ROG Strix B550-A Gaming $129 $155 Save $26 12+2 power stages for reliable CPU power delivery? Check! Plenty of connectivity for internal and external hardware? Check! Excellent affordable price? You bet! Meet the Asus ROG Strix B550-A Gaming. $129 at Amazon

CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600X $113 $133 Save $20 I have a soft spot for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. It was my go-to CPU inside my primary rig for years before upgrading to the Ryzen 9000 series. It's a powerful 6-core CPU at a reasonable price. $113 at Amazon

SSD Crucial P3 1TB $54 $90 Save $36 With speeds up to 5,000MB/s, you won't be disappointed with the Crucial P3 series of SSDs. This 1TB model has ample space for not only the OS of your choosing but also your expansive Steam library. $54 at Amazon

RAM Corsair Vengeance LPX $58 $85 Save $27 I've been using Corsair Vengeance LPX on and off for about a decade. This DDR4-3600 is perfect for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor and will allow the PC to perform well in (and out of) games. $58 at Amazon

PSU Corsair RM650 $75 $90 Save $15 One should never cut corners with the power supply unit (PSU). This is the device tasked with supplying clean and stable power to all your expensive components. The Corsair RM650 is a solid powerhouse for this PC build. $75 at Amazon

GPU Sparkle Intel Arc A770 $270 $320 Save $50 Yes, Intel makes graphics cards! If you've yet to learn about the company's Arc series of GPUs, the Arc A770 is a fantastic value GPU for gaming at Full HD. It's compact, efficient, and affordable with this Prime Day discount. $270 at Amazon

This PC build revolves around the mighty AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, which may be an old process at this mount, but it's still worth using for its 6-core configuration and high speeds. DDR4 RAM is a must since that's all we can use, but luckily Corsair's Vengeance LPX range offers reliable memory for gaming. Intel's Arc A770 is a solid 1080p GPU at a reasonable price and everything can be installed on the Asus ROG Strix B550-A Gaming. This motherboard has everything you'll need to create your dream entry-level gaming PC, with scope for future upgrades.