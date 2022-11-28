The price of PC components has fluctuated over recent years, thanks largely to cryptocurrency mining and global lockdown measures. We're starting to see such inflated pricing return to normal levels and while you will inevitably be paying more than you would a few years ago, we've managed to use the best Cyber Monday PC deals to build a gaming PC for $1,000.

This build even has a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, one of the best choices for 1080p gaming from the previous generation. If you were happy enough with turning down some in-game visual settings, you could even scrap the GPU altogether (the most expensive part) and swap the CPU for an AMD Ryzen with integrated graphics.

The Cyber Monday deals PC build

Source: NZXT NZXT H510 $70 $90 Save $20 The NZXT H510 is a mid-range mid-tower PC case from the renowned case maker. It has class-leading cable management and a stunning minimalist design and this Cyber Monday deal makes it worth picking up. $70 at Amazon

Source: ASUS ASUS Prime B660M-A WiFi $120 $160 Save $40 This ASUS motherboard has everything you need for a capable 12th Gen Intel build and would work well with the Core i5-12600K. Throw in VRM passive cooling, plenty of connectivity, and a solid BIOS, and you've got a great Cyber Monday deal. $120 at Amazon

Intel Core i5-12600K processor Intel Core i5-12600K $238 $278 Save $40 This 10-core processor from Intel has everything you need for a capable gaming PC. It can even be overclocked well enough to provide additional headroom. $238 at Amazon

Source: Crucial Crucial P3 (1TB) SSD $63 $90 Save $27 Crucial is a leader in the storage field and this P3 1TB SSD is perfect for storing your OS and running a few games. $63 at Amazon

Source: v-Color v-Color Prism Pro DDR4-4266 (2x16GB) RAM $119 $150 Save $31 v-Color makes some interesting-looking RAM and this Prism Pro kit is no exception. It's also really fast at DDR4-4266 with a latency score of just CL19. It's also on sale for Cyber Monday right now. $119 at Amazon

Source: Thermaltake Thermaltake Toughpower GX2 600W $39 $70 Save $31 Thermaltake's ToughPower GX2 600W power supply isn't modular, nor does it have the best 80 Plus rating, but it's available at a discount right now for Cyber Monday. $39 at Amazon

Source: ZOTAC ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC $350 $411 Save $61 Turn everything up at 1080p with this impressive RTX 3060 GPU from ZOTAC. It's almost back down to MSRP at this discounted price, making it an alright deal in 2022. $350 at Amazon

We haven't factored in pricing for Windows 11, though you can technically run a non-activated copy indefinitely. And while this PC doesn't cost more than $1,000, you can save even more by swapping out the Intel chip for an AMD APU. You would need to swap the motherboard to one with an AMD chipset too.