The price of PC components has fluctuated over recent years, thanks largely to cryptocurrency mining and global lockdown measures. We're starting to see such inflated pricing return to normal levels and while you will inevitably be paying more than you would a few years ago, we've managed to use the best Cyber Monday PC deals to build a gaming PC for $1,000.
This build even has a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, one of the best choices for 1080p gaming from the previous generation. If you were happy enough with turning down some in-game visual settings, you could even scrap the GPU altogether (the most expensive part) and swap the CPU for an AMD Ryzen with integrated graphics.
The Cyber Monday deals PC build
NZXT H510
The NZXT H510 is a mid-range mid-tower PC case from the renowned case maker. It has class-leading cable management and a stunning minimalist design and this Cyber Monday deal makes it worth picking up.
ASUS Prime B660M-A WiFi
This ASUS motherboard has everything you need for a capable 12th Gen Intel build and would work well with the Core i5-12600K. Throw in VRM passive cooling, plenty of connectivity, and a solid BIOS, and you've got a great Cyber Monday deal.
Intel Core i5-12600K
This 10-core processor from Intel has everything you need for a capable gaming PC. It can even be overclocked well enough to provide additional headroom.
Crucial P3 (1TB) SSD
Crucial is a leader in the storage field and this P3 1TB SSD is perfect for storing your OS and running a few games.
v-Color Prism Pro DDR4-4266 (2x16GB) RAM
v-Color makes some interesting-looking RAM and this Prism Pro kit is no exception. It's also really fast at DDR4-4266 with a latency score of just CL19. It's also on sale for Cyber Monday right now.
Thermaltake Toughpower GX2 600W
Thermaltake's ToughPower GX2 600W power supply isn't modular, nor does it have the best 80 Plus rating, but it's available at a discount right now for Cyber Monday.
ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC
Turn everything up at 1080p with this impressive RTX 3060 GPU from ZOTAC. It's almost back down to MSRP at this discounted price, making it an alright deal in 2022.
We haven't factored in pricing for Windows 11, though you can technically run a non-activated copy indefinitely. And while this PC doesn't cost more than $1,000, you can save even more by swapping out the Intel chip for an AMD APU. You would need to swap the motherboard to one with an AMD chipset too.