Building a PC is typically an expensive endeavor but some of this cost can be mitigated with some Prime Day deals. We've put together a powerful gaming PC build that is more than capable of handling 1080p and 1440p resolutions with excellent results. This is largely thanks to the Intel Core i5-12600K and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, providing ample performance. The best part about this build? It costs less than $900, excluding the price of a Windows license, of course.

Our Prime Day gaming PC build

The Antec AX61 essentially comes fully equipped with everything you'd need to put the system together, including four pre-installed ARGB fans. We've gone with the tried and tested Intel Core i5-12600K, which so happened to be one of the best Intel CPUs of its generation and it's still compatible with the latest motherboards and DDR5 RAM, paving way for future upgrades. To help keep this mid-tier processor cool is the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Halo Black, which is one of our favorite air coolers and an easy contender for best CPU coolers overall.

The Core i5 chip will be installed on the Asus Prime B760M-A D4 motherboard, which supports PCIe 4.0 SSDs and GPUs, can handle DDR4 RAM, and has various connections across the PCB for hooking up other components and cooling. It's not designed for overclocking and other enthusiast use, but you could install an Intel Core i9 processor and it'll work just fine. Powering all this tech will be the Thermaltake Toughpower 750W Gold rated power supply with plenty of capacity for our chosen components with headroom to upgrade parts later.

The Crucial P3 Plus 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD is priced at just $70 for Prime Day, which is a steal for installing not only your chosen OS but also all your favorite apps and games all on a single drive. It's seriously quick too, clocking in at up to 5,000 MB/s. We're sticking with Crucial for system memory with the reliable Crucial Pro DDR4-3200 32GB kit, consisting of two 16GB modules. That's more than enough RAM for just about anything you plan on running. Finally, we have the excellent ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge GPU, which still happens to be one of the best graphics cards for value.

Don't fancy all of our choices? We're covering the best Prime Day deals on CPUs and GPUs, as well as SSDs, and other gaming PC hardware so be sure to check out our collections!