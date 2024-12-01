We've covered a range of projects for your Raspberry Pi here on XDA, from the ambitious, wacky, and wonderful, to the more beginner-oriented DIY projects you can tackle without much equipment or gear. Passionate hackers and tinkerers have built just about everything you could imagine with a Raspberry Pi since its introduction in 2012, but today's project is something a little special. If you've ever really wanted to put ther power of your Pi to proper use, then this might be up your alley.

Mugsy is an open-source, Pi-powered coffee machine

Mugsy is basically the ultimate integration of a Raspberry Pi into your day-to-day life. An open-source, fully hackable, highly customizable coffee maker designed to run entirely from a Pi - and a pretty low-spec one by today's standards, too. First introduced in 2017, Mugsy was created by Matthew Oswald as a personal project and originally demoed at the world maker faire in 2017. The project drew instant attention, and less than six months later Oswald launched a kickstarter to build and develop consumer-friendly Mugsy kits for users to build their own coffee machine with their Pis. The campaign blitzed through its original goal (and many times over since), and Mugsy is still available in 2024 in pre-order batches.

Mugsy comes in a wooden enclosure with a large touchscreen as the main feature, with a frame made from extruded aluminum. Complete Mugsy kits are built and assembled in New York City.

Mugsy is a builder's dream

Hack your household appliances like never before

Mugsy is designed to incorporate both Arduino and a Raspberry Pi hardware, and is fully open-source, allowing users to modify and hack the behavior of their coffee machine as they see fit. Customizing Mugsy to regulate exactly the way you like your coffee to be made, tweaking everything from the water temperature, grind size, to pour over time, is as easy as changing a few settings on Mugsy's large 7-inch touch screen. Or, if you're in a rush, there's a simple Coffee Now button to make that early morning caffeine fix as simple as possible.

Mugsy is the world's first hackable, customizable, dead simple, robotic coffee maker. Every aspect of your brew can be controlled, from grind size and water temperature to pour over pattern and bloom time.

Because Mugsy is fully open source, it is easy to integrate with a range of other systems. If you want to send your coffee machine a text (or recreate the infamous telnet coffee machine hacker script), Mugsy makes that easy. You can even run a desktop app on your PC or laptop to remotely control Mugsy using a nice GUI. Mugsy natively supports custom integrations, and there are plenty of handy blog-posts on getting software setup with it, so it's easy to get started with. Want to integrate Mugsy into Discord? Or brew a cup of coffee from a keyboard shortcut on your computer? Or even integrate it with a voice assistant like Alexa? All of that is possible and more, if you're willing to get your typing fingers dirty and bash up some code.

There's even support for reading an RFID chip embedded in your cup to save your coffee preferences, and an onboard barcode scanner which can identify your beans and download a suitable set of configuration options for a great cup of coffee.

If you're just interested in checking out the software behind Mugsy, it's available on GitHub.

Mugsy is available in pre-made or DIY kits

The developer claims assembly is as easy as Ikea furniture

The team behind Mugsy clearly know their coffee, and Mugsy is no slouch when it comes to making a high-quality coffee. Prosumer and premium coffee has been a difficult to navigate world of brands which charge huge margins on their costs for that "premium" coffee experience. Mugsy has been trying to shake that up. They use a premium steel canonical burr grinder (which I'm reliably informed by some local coffee aficionados is the best option for consistency and control), claiming to source their steel burrs from the same factories that produce identical grinders for far more expensive prosumer options.

Mugsy also makes use of a patent pending novel pour over mechanism which claims to be the first fully automated pour over.

Mugsy is still available

If Mugsy catches your eye, waves of orders are still being taken and shipped out. Mugsy is a true kickstarter success story, and has been through several waves of orders and iterations since its original conception. You may have to wait for the current pre-order run to complete, but there's a form available on Mugsy's website to sign up for email notifications once the current production run is complete.

What does the kit include?

The Mugsy DIY kit, currently priced at $175.00 without a Raspberry Pi, comes with all the materials, motors, grinders and touch screen you'll need to assemble your own Mugsy at home - just add some hardware. For an extra $20 you can have a Raspberry Pi included, although the make and generation aren't clear.

If you're looking for a complete and assembled kit, those are available for $249.99, and come with everything you need to plug straight in and get brewing, as you would with any other coffee maker.