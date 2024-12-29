Thanks to their affordable price tags, low energy consumption, and compact size, Single Board Computers are great for projects where you don’t need the latest and greatest pixel-pushing hardware. Building a NAS is one such project, and with enough external drives, you can have a reliable file-sharing and backup server running on top of your tiny SBC. So, here’s a guide to help you put together a budget-friendly NAS server using an SBC, some USB drives, and the lightweight OpenMediaVault package.

What you’ll need for this project

Given that OpenMediaVault doesn’t require too many resources, most modern SBCs will work as long as they have extra USB ports and an Ethernet jack. However, you’ll need a pre-installed operating system that will act as the base for the OMV packages.

OS-wise, you’re free to go with any Debian-based distro. Since I’ve used the RPi5, I’ve based this tutorial on the Raspberry Pi OS Lite, but you’re free to go with other CLI distros for your SBC. Just ensure you have SSH enabled on the OS, as we’ll use PuTTY to execute commands on the SBC. If you’ve already built multiple projects on the OS, I recommend setting it aside and reinstalling an OS on another microSD card, as the OpenMediaVault packages may conflict with the existing project files and prevent the web UI from working later on.

Finally, a NAS is incomplete with any storage drives. Assuming you’ve installed the OS on a microSD card, you can plug external HDDs, SSDs, or flash drives into the USB port of your SBC.

Setting up an SSH connection

Once you’ve gathered all the required paraphernalia, it’s time to SSH into your SBC. While you can use the Windows Terminal to establish an SSH connection, we’ll go with the beginner-friendly PuTTY utility instead.

  1. Download the setup.exe file for PuTTY from the official link and use it to install the tool on your PC.
  2. Run PuTTY.exe with administrator previliges.
  3. Enter the IP address of your SBC under Host name, type 22 into the SSH field, and hit OK.
    Entering the IP address of an SBC in the PuTTY interface
  4. Accept the Fingerprint when PuTTY asks you for confirmation.
    Accepting the fingerprint in the PuTTY terminal
  5. Sign in to your SBC with your Username and Password.
    Logging into an SBC using the PuTTY terminal

Installing the OpenMediaVault packages

Now that you can access your SBC over the SSH protocol, you can execute the commands to configure OMV.

  1. If your OS doesn’t include the wget tool, install it using the apt package manager. 
    sudo apt install wget -y
    Running the wget command inside the PuTTY terminal
  2. Download and run the OpenMediaVault pre-install script with this command: 
    wget -O - https://github.com/OpenMediaVault-Plugin-Developers/installScript/raw/master/preinstall | sudo bash
    Running the wget command for the OMV pre-installation script
  3. Once the script has finished its execution, reboot your SBC. 
    sudo reboot
    Rebooting the SBC
  4. Create a Duplicate session on PuTTY once the SBC has finished rebooting.
    Creating another PuTTY session
  5. Finally, run the OMV installation script. 
    wget -O - https://github.com/OpenMediaVault-Plugin-Developers/installScript/raw/master/install | sudo bash
    Running the OpenMediaVault installation command

Configuring the OpenMediaVault web UI

When the script has worked its magic, your miniature system will restart yet again. However, your SBC’s IP address may change during this process. The new IP address will appear if you connect a monitor to the board, or you can use a network-scanning utility like Fing to easily check the IP address of the OMV interface.

Nevertheless, the rest of the steps are similar to how you’d configure OMV on a normal x86 desktop. We have a dedicated guide covering each aspect of OMV, but here’s a brief overview of the overall process:

  1. Enter the IP address of the SBC into the web browser on another PC connected to the same network.
  2. Type admin as the Username and openmediavault as the Password.
    The OpenMediaVault login page
  3. Head to the Disks tab, select the USB drive you want to use as the storage device and tap the Wipe button.
    Wiping a disk in OMV
  4. Press the Confirm checkbox, tap Yes, and choose the Quick option.
    Using Quick Wipe to delete the contents of a drive in OMV
  5. Switch to the Storage tab, click on the + button, and pick the ideal File System for your NAS operations.
    Selecting the File System in OMV
  6. Choose the Profile (RAID configuration) and make sure the correct Device is chosen before tapping Save.
    Creating a file system in OMV
  7. Inside the Mount section, select the volume you just created as the File System and click on the Save button.
    Mounting a File System in OMV
  8. Press the Apply button followed by OK to save the changes.
    Applying the changes on the OMV interface
    You’ll have to repeat this after each step.
  9. Navigate to the Shared Folders section, hit +, and click Save after entering the Name and File System of your network share.
    Adding a new shared folder in OMV
  10. Go to the Create section within the Shares tab, click on +, pick the Shared folder you just set up, and tap Save.
    Selecting the File System in the Shares section in OMV
  11. Switch to the Settings section and Enable your SMB share.
    Enabling an SMB share in OMV
  12. Head to the Users tab, select +, and choose Create.
    Creating a new User in OMV
  13. Enter the Username and Password for your OMV user and tap Save.
    Entering a username and password for a new user on OMV
  14. Select the User you just created and click on the Permissions tab.
    Modifying the permissions of a user on OMV
  15. Select the Read/Write privileges for your SMB share and tap Save.
    Setting the Read/Write privilege in OMV
  16. To access the SMB Share, open the File Explorer on your PC, type the IP Address of your SBC into the Address Bar, and log in with the Username and Password of your NAS user.
    Accessing an OMV share on Windows 11

Turning your adorable SBC into a beast of a NAS server