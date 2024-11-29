With IoT devices growing more popular by the day, the tech market is full of affordable smart home paraphernalia. Besides enhancing your quality of life, these convenient gadgets can tackle your tedious house chores once you combine them with the automation facilities offered by Home Assistant.

Thanks to the ongoing Black Friday sale, our favorite smart home products are available at massively discounted prices, making this holiday season the perfect time to build the coolest IoT hub on the block!

Home Assistant machine

Before you can splurge on the coolest sensors, hubs, and lighting equipment money can buy, you’ll have to install Home Assistant on a system. While the Raspberry Pi and other ARM SBCs offer a cost-effective means to establish your Home Assistant workstation, they’re quite lacking in the performance department. As such, x86 systems like the GMKtec Mini PC N100 are better when you intend to connect multiple smart home devices to your HASS rig without running into performance issues.

Smart thermostats

Adjusting the temperature from the comfort of your mobile devices sounds good and all, but nothing beats creating automated trigger-action events for your thermostat using HASS. With the help of integrations, the uber-popular Google Nest can pair well with your Home Assistant setup, and the same holds for the ecobee3 Mini. But for those who want a touch-screen compatible thermostat that pairs well with HASS, you might want to look into the Honeywell Home RTH9600WF.

Smart lights

Ever wanted to control your smart lights with just your voice? So long as you have the courage to undergo the long procedure to link your HASS server with your microphone, you can turn this fantasy into reality, and these Home Assistant-compatible smart lights are perfect for this wacky project.

Smart locks

If you’re as prone to losing your keys as I am, but don’t wish to compromise with the safety of your home, smart locks can be a worthwhile investment. The Aqara Smart Lock U100 is perfect for smart home enthusiasts who prefer the convenience of fingerprint-coded locks. But you can also check out the Yale Assure Lock 2 if you want a Z-Wave-compatible smart lock for your living space.

Smart plugs

Smart plugs are easily the most useful device on this list, as you can use them in tandem with your other gadgets. Looking for a way to automatically rev up your coffee maker in the morning? Just set up a script for your smart plug on Home Assistant, and you’re golden. Want to monitor the power consumption of your hardcore home lab? Grab a TP-Link Tapo P115, and you can compile detailed statistics to predict the bills incurred by your home server.

Smart door sensors

Judging by their inexpensive price tags, you might second guess the utility of HASS-compatible door sensors. In addition to alerting you every time a door or a window is opened, these neat devices also have the ability to detect motion. As such, you can leverage their sensor facilities to fine-tune your HASS automation scripts and take your smart home setup to the next level.

Smart doorbell

This article wouldn’t be complete if I didn’t go over some smart doorbell devices. Besides doubling as solid intercoms, these doorbells can serve as makeshift video-capturing devices once you pair them with your HASS machine.