Microsoft is heavily promoting its Copilot initiative by integrating AI-powered assistants across a wide variety of its consumer and enterprise tools, such as Microsoft 365 services and Windows. At its Ignite conference today, the Redmond tech firm further capitalized on the AI trend and revealed Copilot Studio, a low-code tool to quickly build AI assistants and get them up and running.

Copilot is a low-code utility offering a graphical user interface (GUI) and a conversational UX to enable users to build AI solutions that can connect to data outside of Microsoft Graph using pre-built connectors and GPTs, orchestrate workflows, and manage all these components in a unified central workspace. Organizations can simply leverage natural language to create custom copilots in Copilot Studio by explaining what they need and then deploy it across a variety of platforms with ease. This feature is now generally available.

Organizations can also choose to extend the existing Copilot for Microsoft 365 service by developing custom workflows and using over a thousand custom connectors - along with the capability to build their own. That said, it is important to note that this enhancement is currently available in public preview only.

In addition, Copilot Studio offers tight integration with Azure Services, AI models on Power Platform, and OpenAI's GPTs. And since the tool is based on the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, customers don't need to worry about infrastructure management either.

However, when it comes to the management of the custom copilots themselves, IT admins can monitor various analytics metrics such as usage, view customizations, and see who is authoring a certain copilot. They also have granular control over user permissions, data access, deployment capabilities, and environments.

Microsoft has emphasized that Copilot Studio is built on the company's principles of Ethical AI to drive trust, transparency, and security. Redmond hopes that its customers will be able to speed up business outcomes, boost productivity, and derive more value from their data. In return, this will also build trust in the platform and encourage more organizations to procure licenses for the AI platform from Microsoft.