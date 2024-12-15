The great thing about PC building is that it is wonderfully inclusive. You can build a budget system for as cheap as you want, or take things to the extreme with an overkill rig that would put NASA to shame. PC enthusiasts are rarely satisfied with standard hardware, always striving to maximize performance, minimize temperatures, and eliminate as much noise as possible.

That last aspect is what I'll dive deeper into in this article. While there are multiple easy ways to build a silent PC, ranging from picking higher-quality components to optimizing fan curves, most builds can never get completely silent, unless you are willing to brave it out with a fanless PC. Eliminating fans inside a PC can result in absolute silence, but brings its own challenges. That said, if you begin with realistic expectations, a fanless PC could be one of your most successful projects.

7 Pick a low-TDP processor

Attack the source

To start eliminating fans from a PC, we need to start with the biggest source of heat and fan noise — the CPU. Modern CPUs can get really toasty, as they are engineered to run at near-maximum power out of the box. With a TJMax of around 100°C, keeping a high-end processor cool often requires powerful aftermarket coolers. Whether you use air or liquid cooling, you are going to be dealing with multiple large fans that can get noisy under heavy loads.

One simple way to reduce dependency on a heavy-duty cooler is to pick a low-power CPU that doesn't get particularly hot, even at maximum power. Thanks to the thermal efficiency of several modern CPUs, you can achieve this without significantly hurting performance. Think of the 65W parts from AMD or Intel. However, you should not just pick a Ryzen 5 7600 or Ryzen 7 9700X, for example, even though they're both 65W chips. Since we are building a fanless PC, we don't have the option of going with a discrete graphics card. For that reason, an APU that has decent onboard graphics compared to that found on regular CPUs is probably the better option. APUs like the Ryzen 5 8600G or Ryzen 7 8700G from AMD offer great alternatives to a separate CPU and GPU.

6 Use a passive CPU cooler

You'd be surprised what passive coolers can do

The whole point of opting for a low-power CPU is to eliminate fan noise from the cooler. While you can manage near silence with a budget air cooler, it is still no match for zero fans, which is what you get on a passive CPU cooler. In the absence of fans, passive coolers use their massive heatsinks to funnel the heat generated by the CPU via exhaust through the top of the case.

These coolers usually cost much more than air coolers or even AIO liquid coolers due to the higher manufacturing cost arising from the large heatsinks. You would have come across the Noctua NH-P1 passive cooler with its distinct chrome design, humongous size, but incredible cooling performance. For a 65W CPU, the NH-P1 will face no hiccups. Although it can handle loads of around 100W without things becoming challenging inside the case, the delta over the ambient temperature becomes a bit too much in those situations. Hence, it's best to keep the limits of passive cooling in mind.

Another neat way of achieving a passively cooled setup is to use a motherboard with the CPU socket on the back. Combining a large, vertically oriented, passive heatsink with such a reverse CPU socket allows ample room for the heat to rise and escape from the top of the case, unhindered by the rest of the components on the front side of the motherboard.

5 Skip a discrete graphics card

You can do a lot with integrated graphics

As I mentioned in the CPU section, an APU is perhaps the best choice for a fanless PC, considering the system is not going to be used for heavy-duty workloads such as AAA gaming, intensive video editing, or other CPU and GPU-demanding applications. The onboard graphics on something like the Ryzen 5 8600G or Ryzen 7 8700G are impressively powerful for casual gaming, media consumption, and even light image and video editing.

You also have the option of an Intel CPU with onboard graphics, if all you need is an HTPC or media server. Although fanless graphics cards exist, they have been particularly rare in recent years. I can only recall the Palit KalmX models that the company made for GPUs like the GTX 1050, GTX 1650, and RTX 3050, unless you consider graphics cards the likes of the GT 710. Finding a decent fanless graphics card online might be difficult, but if you can grab a Palit KalmX RTX 3050 for a good price, I'd highly recommend it.

4 Use DDR4 RAM for lower thermals

You don't always need ultra-fast DDR5 memory