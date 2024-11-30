Have you ever come across a product that seemed too good to be true? That’s precisely how Sam Baker felt when he stumbled upon a crowdfunding campaign for a mouse with a flexible touchscreen OLED display. This mouse could be programmed with custom shortcuts for different apps. Imagine a hybrid between a mouse and a peripheral like the Elgato Stream Deck Neo.

The idea was cool, but Baker knew it had some limitations. He didn’t let that stop his wheels from turning though, and he ultimately decided to build his own version of the device. Thanks to his experience and the lessons he learned, you can now try your hand at it, too.

Planning to build a better mouse

The DIY mouse isn’t a new idea, but this one puts an interesting twist on the idea. Baker wanted to design a mouse that included a touchscreen. It all started with a simple idea: to put a touchscreen on an existing mouse, and customize it with shortcuts for all your apps. Then, it became a big DIY project with microcontrollers, custom-printed circuit boards, and much troubleshooting. Turns out, it was a demanding project with lots of surprises and learnings.

Before starting, Baker needed to understand how a mouse works. Modern mice use optical sensors to figure out where you’re moving by taking pictures of the surface under them. Then, they compare the pictures to figure out the relative motion of the mouse based on an offset. Some sensors also know when you press a button or scroll the wheel.

Source: Sam Baker

Baker bought three cheap mice to learn and plan: two wired USB ones and one Bluetooth mouse. Each mouse had a different optical sensor, but did the same thing.

However, there was a big problem: not all the data sheets for these sensors were easy to find, making them hard to use in Baker’s project. One sensor even used an old way of talking to the computer called PS/2, which was limited.

At first, the first mouse seemed like a good choice because you could find its data sheet online. This chip could talk directly to the computer through USB, so you didn’t need a separate microcontroller. However, things got complicated when Baker tried to use it with a microcontroller like the ESP32.

Figuring out how the mouse communicates with the computer

Baker quickly figured out that mice mostly talk to computers using two protocols: PS/2 and HID. PS/2 is pretty old and has been replaced by HID in modern mice and keyboards, so he knew the best bet was to stick with USB HID. Using the old mouse sensors didn’t seem like the best route, so he found a sensor specifically made for projects like this one: the ADNS5050 optical sensor.

To get the sensor data, Baker needed to connect it to a power source and something that could understand it — in this case, an ESP32 development kit board. He found some helpful libraries online and used them to transform the sensor data into something useful. One of those was a repository specifically for the ADNS5050.

Even though it wasn’t practical for the final version, this helped test the idea and showed that it was possible to integrate the sensor with a microcontroller and ultimately move the mouse cursor.

Creating a custom PCB for the custom-built mouse

Baker created a basic breakout board for the sensor based on the ADNS5050 data sheet. He used PCBWay to get a custom PCB quickly (in just two weeks). To make assembly easier, he used a through-hole design.

Source: Sam Baker Baker's schematic for his ADNS5050 breakout board

Baker picked an ESP32 devkit board for the microcontroller. It had built-in Bluetooth, which was perfect for this project since it did not need an extra module. He could connect the sensor directly to the ESP32 with the breakout board. Then, he used another repository to control the computer over Bluetooth. In this way, he made a Bluetooth mouse.

Adding a touchscreen to the mouse

This mouse has a touchscreen, which is pretty cool. Baker wanted a touchscreen that would fit into a mouse, so he looked at different options and picked a 2.8” TFT LCD with capacitive touch. Capacitive touch was better than resistive touch because it needs less force to make a selection, which is essential for keeping the mouse moving smoothly.

Baker developed a user interface that lets you select different apps and their shortcuts. Each app and shortcut is represented by an icon in a grid on the screen. When you click a shortcut, it sends the command to the computer through USB.

Source: Sam Baker

A mouse isn’t complete without scrolling. Since the touchscreen takes up the space where a scroll wheel would be, Baker devised a clever way to do it. He used up and down arrows on the screen to simulate scrolling. This is simpler than trackpad-style scrolling, but it works just as well.

Bringing it all together into a functioning touchscreen mouse

Baker 3D-printed a simple base to hold all the electronic parts of the mouse. Since it’s wireless, he put in a battery, a charging board, and a 3.3V to 5V converter (because the mouse sensor needs 5V). He covered the sensor with electrical tape to keep it from being affected by ambient light.

Because this is just a basic idea, Baker didn’t design an outer case to protect the parts. Even with all the extra stuff, the prototype is about the same size as a regular mouse.

Only the beginning, with plenty of improvements you can make

After years of thinking about it, Baker is thrilled to have finally completed this project. While it works, it’s not exactly practical.

The idea is cool, but a touchscreen mouse isn’t as functional as a regular mouse. One of the advantages of a traditional mouse is that you don’t have to look at it. Adding the touchscreen means that if you’re used to keyboard shortcuts, this mouse might slow you down as you rebuild your muscle memory.

The current design also has some problems with how big and comfortable it is to hold. Baker thinks he can fix these by putting all the different components on a single board. He also thinks he can make it more comfortable and cuter without making it bigger.

To help people tinker with the project, Baker made the code open-source. Anyone can use the code for their own projects or add parts to their own projects. But because of some stability issues (maybe because of his operating system), the keyboard part of the code has been commented out. Still, it’s there for people to experiment with.

What's next for the project? Maybe your contribution!

Baker is extremely excited about working on Version 2 of the project and would love to have help from the larger community. If you’re interested in coding, designing PCBs, or modeling in CAD, you can reach out to Baker on his GitHub project page.

This project offers many possibilities, such as adding multimedia controls or an onboard game that controls itself using sensor data. Baker is also keen on trying out different optical sensors, such as the PMW3360, which is easy to find and can be powered by a 3.3V supply.

Whether you’re a seasoned DIYer or just starting, this project is a great chance to learn how to combine hardware and software creatively to experience the innovative combination of hardware and software.