Building a console-killer PC at the same price (or at least trying) is one of the favorite pastimes of PC users. With the launch of the PS5 Pro, it's time to indulge in this exercise again, as I hope to build a seriously powerful gaming PC for around $700 (the launch price of the PS5 Pro). The PS5 Pro comes with improved specs over its predecessor, including a beefier GPU (60 CUs instead of 36 CUs), 28% faster RAM, a 2TB SSD, and AI upscaling in the form of PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution).

Hence, it will take some creative choices to achieve the same level of power as Sony's latest console. I embarked on this mission back in April too, trying to beat the base PS5 for $500. While I mostly failed in that attempt, I think I've fared much better this time. It turns out that you can realistically build a 4K-capable gaming PC to rival the PS5 Pro's capabilities for around $700 — or at least close to it.

Related 5 reasons this is finally the year you should build a PC The PC building and PC gaming space are uniquely appealing this year. Here are 5 reasons why you should join the party

7 CPU

PS5 Pro retains the 8-core Zen 2 CPU

Back when I was attempting to configure a PS5-beating gaming PC, I used a Ryzen 5 3600 as it belonged to the same Zen 2 family as the PS5's CPU. I would have loved to swap it for an 8-core Zen 2 chip for a more apples-to-apples comparison, but I was limited by the budget. This time, however, I'm willing to upgrade the CPU to a more modern part — still not an 8-core CPU, but the mighty Ryzen 5 5600 (which is simply a downclocked 5600X).

It's comfortably faster than, say, an 8-core Zen 2 CPU, such as the Ryzen 7 3700X.

This Zen 3 processor still comes with 6 cores and 12 threads, but it's comfortably faster than, say, an 8-core Zen 2 CPU, such as the Ryzen 7 3700X. It's another matter that the 3700X is hard to come by these days, save for an OEM variant that doesn't come with a bundled cooler. And that's a big plus for the Ryzen 5 5600 with its Wraith Stealth cooler in the box. We'll need to save every penny we can, where we can.

I know swapping the Ryzen 5 3600 for the 5600 inflates the cost a bit, especially when we need to focus more on the GPU, but I'm aiming to squarely corner the PS5 Pro in the CPU department as well. Since the PS5 Pro relies heavily on AI-based PSSR upscaling, the role of the processor becomes more important, especially when targeting 4K resolution, which is what the PS5 Pro users will be using (non-native 4K, yes, but our PC will do the same thing with FSR).

Ryzen 5 5600 $115 $199 Save $84 The Ryzen 5 5600 is still a great 6-core, 12-thread CPU. It might be a previous-gen product, but it's perfect for any DDR4-based gaming PC, considering its solid performance. $115 at Amazon $115 at Newegg

6 Motherboard

Pinching pennies yet retaining the essentials

Close

The motherboard is usually one of the components where it's easy to cut costs when building a budget gaming PC. Pick a micro-ATX board, eliminate bonuses like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and make do with 2 RAM slots — this is how it usually goes. However, my goal here is not only to go toe-to-toe with the PS5 Pro at the same price, but also to showcase the things you just can't do on a console, which you can on a PC.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are expected on a console alternative, especially if Ethernet and keyboard/mouse aren't preferable.

That's why I decided to go with the Gigabyte B550M DS3H AC, which is one of the best B550 motherboards, featuring onboard Wi-Fi & Bluetooth, a fast Gen4 NVMe slot for our SSD, 4 RAM slots for future memory upgrades, and a mostly decent construction for this PC. I could have saved around $25 by picking a cheaper motherboard, but eliminating Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 2 RAM slots didn't seem worth the cost savings — Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are expected on a console alternative, especially if Ethernet and keyboard/mouse aren't preferable.

Moreover, I'm positioning this PC as a console alternative to be used with a TV, if needed. So, spending $25 more on onboard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and RAM upgradability seemed like the natural choice.

Gigabyte B550M DS3H AC $100 $130 Save $30 The Gigabyte B550M DS3H AC is a budget B550 micro-ATX motherboard with onboard WiFi & Bluetooth, a Gen4 M.2 slot, 4 RAM slots, and a pre-installed M.2 heatsink. $100 at Amazon $130 at Newegg

5 RAM

Nothing fancy, just DDR4 sweet spot memory