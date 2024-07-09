Key Takeaways Building a cheap PC for $100-$250 is possible using a mix of older-generation and used components.

Consider previous-gen components that are still available new or used parts that offer greater performance at the same price.

Shop on sites like eBay, Craigslist, and Facebook Marketplace, or explore local thrift stores and computer shops for discounts.

The cost of building a gaming PC has been on a steady rise over the last 5 to 7 years. With mid-range graphics cards now costing as much as entire PCs, and all other components also rising in price, the definition of a "budget" PC has changed a lot. Even if you're not building a gaming PC and just want an office PC for regular use, building something cheap with only brand-new, current-gen components is getting harder every year.

Fortunately, there's another way to build a cheap PC — you can use older and used parts. If you make it a point to use a mix of older-generation and used components, you can put together a killer PC (gaming or otherwise) for whatever budget you desire — people have even done it for $100. You just need to keep your expectations in check. Let's unpack the entire process and how you can embark on this DIY project yourself.

Decide your budget

Define a "cheap" PC

When you're building a PC on the cheap, you need to carefully assess what's available on the market brand new. Considering that you can build a gaming PC with all new parts with a Ryzen 5 5500 and RX 580 8GB for just around $550, your target budget for a PC with some or all used parts needs to be significantly lower.

If a gaming PC is more your scene, you should be able to get something decent for around $200-$250.

If you're only after a home/office PC that's good enough for browsing the web, working on documents or spreadsheets, and watching or buying stuff online, you can go as low as $100 for the entire PC! On the other hand, if a gaming PC is more your scene, you should be able to get something decent for around $200-$250. Even at this price, you'll be able to play most titles at 1080p medium settings with 60 FPS-ish performance.

Finalizing your budget beforehand makes your research much faster, as you have a mental checklist of what to look for and what to ignore.

Consider older components

Previous-gen parts that are still available new

Close

If you want a completely risk-free experience and don't want to get into the used market, then you can consider components that came out a few generations back but are still good enough for modern use. These could be parts like the Intel Core i3-12100F or Ryzen 5 3600 for the processor and RX 580 or RX 550 for the graphics card. These components, combined with some smart picks for the motherboard, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB NVMe storage, and other parts, can easily come together in a $500 gaming PC.

However, if you're not after gaming, and want to reduce the cost further by building a home/office PC, you can skip the graphics altogether by going for a CPU with onboard graphics. An APU like the Ryzen 5 4600G will be a great fit for such a build if you want some occasional gaming at 1080p low or medium settings. When you price it out, you'll find that $350 will be enough for this home/office build without a discrete graphics card.

You can also eliminate the cost of a CPU cooler by getting a CPU that comes with a cooler in the box.

Look for great deals on used components

This is where the best bargains are