With all the excitement and hype (genuine or otherwise) surrounding the latest and greatest PC components, it's reasonable to expect people to gravitate towards them when building a new PC. After all, PC hardware gets better every year with IPC gains, more efficient manufacturing processes, generational improvements, and faster technology making their way into the latest PC parts (in theory, at least).

However, building a PC with only used parts that were top-tier just a few years ago can be a great deal for more reasons than one. Seeing the less-than-impressive performance of recent CPUs and GPUs, you might not miss out on much using components from 3–4 years ago. More importantly, you'll get to learn a lot, meet some great folks along the way, and create some core memories from the project.

4 You can save some hard-earned money

After all, a PC is a depreciating asset

All electronics depreciate fast, losing as much as 30-70% of their value within a year. For PC components, you might argue that the depreciation rate is less than the average, but it's still a big investment if you build or buy a new gaming PC. If your work doesn't require the newest and most powerful PC hardware, or you're a gamer who'll be fine with a decently powerful rig, you must consider used components.

You can access a higher tier of performance at the same budget when you buy used instead of new.

For the same reasons I mentioned, used PC components become attractive when you're on the buying side of the equation. You can access a higher tier of performance at the same budget when you buy used instead of new. For instance, you can get a used RTX 3080 instead of the new RTX 4070 and get basically the same GPU horsepower on your PC, except for the benefits of Frame Generation seen on the RTX 4000 series.

Saving hundreds of dollars on a PC build makes much more sense in these uncertain times, where people are being laid off every single day and the job market has declined. Plus, if you're concerned about the risk of buying used hardware, the buyer protection policies of various marketplaces can protect your investment in case something goes wrong.

If you're buying from someone directly, you can still do your due diligence so that you aren't going in blind. Asking for detailed specifications, inspecting for physical damage, and testing the parts before buying are some of the tips you can keep in mind. Lastly, with all used parts, you don't need to worry as much about the eventual resale value of your PC.

3 You'll learn essential life skills

The learning will stay with you long after

Even after you've built a PC with used parts, the things you learned such as optimizing the budget for things that matter, negotiating with sellers, and testing PC parts before buying, will stay with you for years. It's easy to overspend on PC components, so allocating your budget to the components that will deliver the most performance and value to you is critical.

This is something that building a used PC is bound to teach you, even when you're building an all-new PC in the future. You'll probably not blow your budget on a graphics card or a motherboard for your next build. Also, the negotiation skills you pick up are invaluable in all facets of life, not just while buying used products. They can come in handy in the job market, during networking, and even when traveling.

You can look at building a used PC as a challenge that will leave you enriched with essential life skills.

Testing PC components is a skill you have to pick up as a PC builder sooner rather than later — it can help you in diagnosing faulty components, benchmarking your PC, and just being cautious in general. You can look at building a used PC as a challenge that will leave you enriched with essential life skills, benefiting you beyond the money you'll save during the project.

2 You can geek out with the PCMR in real life

