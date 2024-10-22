Haunted houses are popular and serious money-makers during the Halloween season. They’re also a lot of fun, using various sensors and triggers to activate scary events like sounds, lights, or even animatronic props like moving and talking skeletons.

Thanks to Raspberry Pi, YouTube creator NetworkChuck created even more advanced scares to scare his trick-or-treaters (and poor, innocent children.) Then he documented it all on YouTube to help others do likewise.

Make your scares as tame or as frightening as you want

Through Chuck’s guidance, you’ll leverage the Raspberry Pi, Python, and whatever scary sounds, lights, and props you want to use to make your trick-or-treaters earn their treats. He outlines four levels of scares, from simple sounds like zombie screams to the type of “jump out at you” scenes you find at those professional haunted houses.

Level 1 scare Level 2 scare Level 3 scare Level 4 scare Raspbrry Pi Level 1 components Level 1 and 2 components Level 1, 2, and 3 components Speakers Dupont wires Raspberry Pi camera More advanced props from specialty retailers Relay Motion sensor Step pad or terminal block Doorbell wire Halloween prop

The equipment you’ll need varies based on what level of scare you want to set up. You can go as simple or as complicated as you want. For more advanced scares, you’ll use the Raspberry Pi’s GPIO headers to trigger relays which in turn trigger fun things like animatronic props. While Chuck doesn’t mention it, you could almost certainly use a Raspberry Pi Zero for such a project rather than a full-sized Raspberry Pi.

Source: NetworkChuck / YouTube

Chuck’s level one scare only requires your Raspberry Pi and a set of speakers (and your spooky sounds, of course). A Python script that Chuck demonstrates triggers the sound from the command line. You can SSH into your Pi from your computer to trigger the sounds on command. Chuck also shows how to use the Shortcuts app on the iPhone to trigger the sound.

Source: NetworkChuck / YouTube

You could also trigger the sounds with a motion sensor, applying the concepts Chuck shows in the more frightening scares. He even shows how you can connect a camera to your Raspberry Pi and program your Python script to record your victims, I mean visitors, when they encounter your DIY haunted house.

The Raspberry Pi can control many scary props at once

By expanding on the principles Chuck demonstrates in his video, you could build a very elaborate haunted house in your own home. The Pi has enough pins in the GPIO header to control several props at once. That’s part of what makes the SBC so ideal for a wide variety of DIY projects.

Source: Raspberry Pi Foundation

Chuck shows triggering the scary sound and animatronic prop from the same motion sensor input, but the concepts he teaches lead to many more possibilities. For example, you could have a lineup of animated skeletons or killer clowns come to life based on a single motion sensor just by wiring them into the same relay.

Getting even more creative, you can program your Python script to activate one of your props, wait a second or two, and then activate the next. Continue that for a sidewalk lineup of animatronics, and you’ve got a gauntlet of frightening props your trick-or-treaters have to run through before they even get to your door.