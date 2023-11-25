The cost of building a new gaming PC from scratch skyrocketed over recent years but it's still possible to build a PC of your dreams for less. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend of PC part discounts is a great time to add all the components you'll require to the cart and checkout, saving hundreds in the process. Here's our gaming PC build that costs less than $1,000 and can easily handle PC gaming at 1080p and some games at 1440p.

Intel Core i5-12600K

Intel Core i5-12600K $153 $215 Save $62 You won't need anything more than the Intel Core i5-12600K for playing games,e ven at 4K. This chip is a great choice for gaming and getting work done, especially for $153. $153 at Amazon

The heart of any PC is the processor, which is responsible for handling all the instructions sent by the OS and running apps and games. The faster the processor, the better your gaming experience will be at higher resolutions, but since we're only using an Intel Arc A750 here, the Intel Core i5-12600K is more than enough. It's also powerful enough to handle 4K gaming, so long as you're not planning to pair it with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capellix AIO Liquid Cooler $160 $220 Save $60 Corsair's iCUE H150i Elite Capellix is more than capable of handling the Intel Core i5-12600K. It's a sleek 360mm AIO cooler with great thermal performance at a reasonable price with this additional $15 discount. Use promo code BFDAYWCYA727 at checkout. $160 at Newegg

In order for the processor to run at full speed, we'll be using a massive 360mm AIO CPU cooler in the form of the Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capellix. This is a fantastic CPU cooler with more than enough thermal performance to keep the 12600K cool even under load.

ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi D4

ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi D4 $180 $230 Save $50 The Asus TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi D4 motherboard is a great choice for the Core i5-12600K. It has the best chipset available and yet supports DDR4 system memory to help us save even more. $180 at Amazon

The motherboard is a vital PC component as it ties everything together inside the PC case. I feel as though the ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi D4 offers the best bang for your buck with its Black Friday discount. The motherboard supports DDR4 RAM, has M.2 slots for speedy storage, 2.5GbE networking, Wi-Fi 6, and has a decent BIOS for overclocking various PC components. All the parts in this PC build are compatible with this board, making it a great fit.

Lexar THOR 32GB DDR4-3200

Lexar THOR DDR4-3200 32GB (2x16GB) $55 $65 Save $10 DDR4 system memory still works well for the latest Intel processors. It's generally slightly slower than DDR5 counterparts, but does allow for some savings to be made on the RAM itself as well as the motherboard. $55 at Amazon

Any DDR4 RAM will do, so we're recommending this Lexa THOR kit with speeds of DDR4-3200. That's great for gaming and getting some work done at home. The best part about this discounted RAM kit is the capacity with 32GB to play with.

Intel Arc A750

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition $200 $217 Save $17 Intel's Arc A750 is a budget-friendly GPU that's capable of some butter-smooth 1080p gaming and some 1440p if you don't mind turning a setting or two down. It's just $200 for Black Friday. $200 at Amazon

This is the most expensive (and important) piece of our gaming rig puzzle. It's what will be responsible for handling all the gaming, ensuring we're able to enjoy a smooth experience. The Intel Arc A750 is a solid budget card that can handle plenty of games at 1080p with excellent results. It can even allow for some 1440p gaming, though certain settings will have to be conservatively configured. At just $200, this is a fantastic GPU deal and manages to keep us within our $1,000 budget.

Thermaltake H570 TG ARGB

Thermaltake H570 TG ARGB $70 $100 Save $30 Everything we're recommending in this affordable gaming PC build will fit inside the Thermaltake H570 TG ARGB. It's an added bonus this gorgeous chassis is on sale for $70. $70 at Amazon

The PC case is a difficult part to recommend as it largely comes down to personal preference. Not everyone will like the look of the Thermaltake H570 TG ARGB Snow edition, but it's a gorgeous chassis costing just $70 for the Black Friday weekend. There's enough internal space for our 360mm AIO, as well as the motherboard and all other components. Thermaltake even includes three 120mm ARGB fans with the H570 TG ARGB for better airflow.

MSI MAG A850GL

MSI MAG A850GL $98 $140 Save $42 This discounted MSI MAG A850GL power supply will light up your PC with more than enough clean and reliable power. It's even good for a future CPU and GPU upgrade. $98 at Amazon

MSI's MAG A850GL is a solid power plant for our PC build. 850W is way more than we'll need, even with all parts running at maximum, but this does provide good scope for future upgrades. It also has support for ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 so you can continue using this reliable PSU for many years to come. It's fully modular and has an 80+ Plus Gold efficiency rating, which isn't bad for less than $100!

TeamGroup MP34 1TB

Team Group MP34 1TB $47 $70 Save $23 We're big fans of TeamGroup products and this 1TB MP34 NVMe SSD is discounted to just $47. Store your OS and all your games on this single drive. $47 at Newegg

We managed to add a 1TB NVMe SSD to our gaming PC build. TeamGroup makes great budget-friendly components and the MP34 is no exception. It's not the fastest drive on the market, but at just $49 for 1TB of storage space? It most certainly has a seat in our roundup.