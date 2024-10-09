Powerful home labs are often associated with server PCs that are armed with multiple CPUs and ungodly amounts of RAM. But you’ll be surprised to know that it’s possible to build a beast of a home server using just consumer-grade hardware.

With the Prime Big Deal Days sale underway, there’s a lot you can save on PC components. If you’ve always wanted to construct a dedicated server for your home, now’s the best time to make those self-hosting fantasies a reality!

Processor

Unlike gaming PCs, where you’d want to prioritize high clock speeds and L3 caches, server rigs benefit the most from higher core and thread counts. As such, the 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X serves as an incredible CPU, even though it’s over two generations old at this point. Combine it with a high amount of memory, and this war machine can tackle most home server projects without breaking a sweat. The best part? The 64% discount brings its price down to a mere $204.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X $204 $570 Save $366 $204 at Amazon

CPU cooler

With the 5900X packing a lot of firepower, you’ll need a beefy cooler to keep the curse of thermal throttling at bay. Armed with three 120mm fans and an impressive 360mm aluminum radiator, the Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capellix can keep the king of AM4 processors nice and cool while you bring your fun home lab ideas to life.

Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capellix AIO Liquid Cooler $150 $220 Save $70 $150 at Amazon

Motherboard

The 64% discount on the Ryzen 9 5900X is pretty tantalizing on its own, but the massive sale on B550 motherboards elevates its affordability up a notch. Thanks to its affordable price and a solid collection of PCIe slots, the ASUS Prime B550-PLUS is easily our top pick. While the built-in Q-LEDs and multiple USB and SATA connections are fine and all, the support for ECC unbuffered memory is what makes this motherboard worthwhile for any home lab setup.

ASUS Prime B550-PLUS $100 $120 Save $20 $100 at Amazon

Memory kits

If you’re active in the world of NAS and workstations, you may have heard about ECC memory. Despite its slightly weaker performance in gaming tasks, the error-correcting functionality of ECC RAM provides an additional layer of safety to the data on your home lab/storage server. Since the ASUS Prime B550-PLUS supports ECC unbuffered memory, the OWC 64GB (2x 32GB) kit works well with the mobo, and is enough to power most projects.

OWC DDR4 ECC Unbuffered Memory $170 at Amazon

But for those who don’t want to spend over $150 on mere memory modules, the Crucial Pro 64GB RAM provides solid performance for the price – and you can even upgrade to another kit if you want the whole 128GB memory capacity. Just make sure you don’t mix the ECC-based OWC modules with Crucial’s non-ECC offering.

Crucial Pro DDR4 RAM $94 $170 Save $76 $94 at Amazon

PSU

For a home server with power-hungry hardware, you’ll want a high-capacity PSU to keep all the components satiated. If you wish to save a few bucks on the power supply, the be quiet! BN515 Straight Power 12-850W is the one you should get. Its modular design reduces the cable clutter inside your home lab, while the Japanese capacitors provide high stability for demanding workloads.

be quiet! BN515 Straight Power 12-850W $125 $210 Save $85 $125 at Amazon

In case you’re planning to build a gaming server/AI-hosting machine, you’ll want a PSU that can supply a bit more power to all the GPUs. That’s where the MSI MEG Ai1300P shines with its 1300W capacity.

MSI MEG Ai1300P $300 $360 Save $60 $300 at Amazon

Storage drives

Whether you’re a data hoarder with terabytes of data that needs to be backed up or a movie aficionado who wants to build a huge media server, you’ll want a high-capacity drive for all the files. Hard drives have amazing cost-per-terabyte ratios, and as someone who has been using one for many years, the Seagate IronWolf series is perfect for most home lab enthusiasts. Since it’s heavily discounted this Prime Day, you can pick up more than one and use it to expand your RAID-flavored storage pools.

Seagate IronWolf 12TB $360 at Amazon

Alternatively, the Samsung 990 PRO is the better choice if you want a high-speed drive for all your VMs and Docker containers. As if the 46% discount isn’t tempting enough, this PCIe 4.0 SSD also comes with a heatsink to prevent its temperature from hitting the danger zone.

Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink $95 $175 Save $80 $95 at Amazon

Case

E-ATX cabinets may occupy a lot of desk space, but these giant behemoths are great when you want to add multiple PCIe cards – including GPUs – to your home server. The Thermaltake CTE T500 Air E-ATX is our cabinet of choice for this build. Thanks to its mesh front panel and multiple mounting slots for fans and radiators, the case provides solid airflow provisions for your home lab. Plus, it packs decent IO ports and ships with seven expansion bays to house all your storage drives.

Thermaltake CTE T500 Air E-ATX Full Tower $108 $160 Save $52 $108 at Amazon

Graphics cards

Since the Ryzen 5 5900X doesn’t come with an iGPU, you’ll need a graphics card to view the output on a monitor. Sure, headless home labs are a thing, but troubleshooting them can be a pain. As such, I’d advise beginners to pick up a cheap graphics card – like the Intel Arc A750. I’ve used it in the past with my TrueNAS Scale NAS and Proxmox home lab, and the GPU has never let me down.

Sparkle Intel Arc A750 ORC OC Edition $180 $200 Save $20 $180 at Amazon

However, the situation is radically different when you want to run huge LLMs and powerful image generators locally on your server. Since these projects benefit from lots of VRAM and CUDA cores, you’ll want to ditch Team Blue’s offerings and go for Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace graphics cards instead. Thankfully, Zotac’s RTX 4080 Super is on sale this Prime Day, so you can grab one for a little over $1000 and use it to build a powerful local AI server.

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Super AMP $1050 $1200 Save $150 $1050 at Amazon

This home lab can also double as a solid gaming PC

Although the components we’ve used are hand-picked for home server tasks, it’s still viable for running modern titles. Just be sure to enable Resizable BAR in your motherboard’s BIOS if you’ve chosen the Arc A750.

But if you just want to play some games at 1080p, you can go for a different built - one that costs under $750 bucks thanks to the Prime Big Deal Days sale.