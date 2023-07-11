Streaming services such as Netflix and Spotify are excellent for accessing almost limitless amounts of media and they've completely changed the way we consume music, shows, and movies. The drawback to these streaming services is precisely that, there are loads of them! Want to enjoy Game of Thrones? HBO. Anything remotely to do with Star Wars? Disney+. Love Island? Netflix. Before you know it, you have multiple subscriptions that can easily cost $30 a month, if not more. The worse part is you're beholden to these services. If you cancel at any time, you lose access to your favorite media.

This is why I'm a big proponent of purchasing music, movies, and shows outright and saving them for access whenever I wish. I've bought hundreds of shows and movies and thousands of songs over the years and everything is stored on a single device for streaming. That's the power of a NAS and Plex Media Server and I'm going to show you why you should consider buying a discounted NAS this Prime Day.

TerraMaster F2-223

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster F2-223 $208 $260 Save $52 The TerraMaster F2-223 is already an attractive NAS at its full price, so being discounted for Prime Day is simply magical for those looking for a cheaper way to get into the NAS world. This thing will happily run Plex and transcode all day long. $208 at Amazon

The TerraMaster F2-223 (I reviewed this NAS over on Android Police) is nothing more than a small PCB inside a metal chassis with two massive 3.5-inch drive bays. Think of it as an external drive enclosure but with the capability of running an operating system, apps, and more. Inside the TerraMaster F2-223 is an Intel Celeron processor, which may not sound like much on the surface, but this is an incredibly potent low-power chip and is perfect for such a server. It's joined by 4GB of DDR4 RAM, which can be expanded to 32GB, though 4GB is more than enough for running Plex Media Server (and then some).

Usually, this NAS costs $260, which itself is a great price to pay, but for Prime Day TerraMaster discounted the F2-223 by an additional $52, bringing the price down to a ridiculously low $208. It's super easy to get up and running if you've never used a NAS before and the OS is very much like running Windows ... but through your browser! It's worth noting that NAS enclosures such as the TerraMaster F2-223 come diskless and storage drives will need to be purchased separately. Any drive will do, but we'd recommend NAS-specific drives as they have far better reliability than those you'd typically install inside a desktop PC.

Seagate IronWolf 8TB

You won't get very far without a storage drive (or two). The TerraMaster F2-223 has two drive bays and two M.2 slots, the latter of which is used for caching. The two 3.5-inch bays can hold a mechanical drive or 2.5-inch SSDs. While you could get away with the same drives you'd use for a desktop or laptop PC, we'd recommend against this and using drives specifically designed for NAS. The Seagate IronWolf is a great example with this 8TB model on sale for just $130. Because of the nature of what a NAS does, we'd also suggest using a form of RAID, which would essentially mirror what's stored on one drive with the other.

Two of these inside the TerraMaster F2-223 would provide not only 8TB of capacity but peace of mind that should one of the two drives fail, your data should be safe.

Source: Seagate Seagate IronWolf 8TB $130 $175 Save $45 We'd recommend only using NAS drives such as the Seagate IronWolf series for safely storing all your data. This 8TB is massive and two of them would provide vast amounts of available space. Remember to back up everything, including the backups! $130 at Amazon

Creating your own NAS is a simple process thanks to how mature modern NAS operating systems have become. The installation process takes a few moments and using the web UI is akin to browsing a PC running macOS, Linux, or Windows. The ability to run Plex Media Server (as well as other apps) makes it a great alternative to paying for various subscription services. This is one Prime Day deal we'd recommend you consider if you already have purchased media that can be cataloged and shared with Plex accounts.