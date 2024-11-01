One of the eeriest, while also sometimes most comedic, tropes of suspenseful movies would have to be the painting with the eyes that seem to follow you. To help you bring that concept into real life is the blueprint for a three-dimensional face with animatronic eyes that actually move and follow you. As challenging as this might sound, the Maker 101 channel on Hackster.io demonstrates that it’s easy enough to be considered a beginner project, merging 3D printing with an Arduino Nano and a few well-integrated electronics.

Introducing the animatronic Squid Games face

Get ready to build an animatronic Squid Game boss face using 3D printing, servo motors, a PIR motion sensor, and a DFPlayer MP3 module. This spooky addition to any home aligns with the Halloween spirit or even as a conversation piece. The eyes move in response to motion while it plays a chilling sound, making it eerily interactive.

If you’re curious about how to control eye movements and trigger sound files based on motion, this project is a great starting point. The PIR sensor detects motion, syncs servo motors for eye movement, and triggers audio playback with the DFPlayer, creating a realistic animation.

Required skills and parts

This face with animatronic eyes is billed as a beginner's project, but there are a few skills you’ll need. Maker 101 designed a custom PCB to integrate the Arduino Nano microcontroller and other electronic components onto one board, and made that design available to purchase from PCBWay.

The major electronic components for the project include:

Component Quantity Arduino Nano microcontroller 1 DFPlayer MP3 module 1 PIR motion detection sensor 1 Servo motors 5 Speaker for audio output 1

Other components include capacitors, resistors, terminal blocks, and female and male headers for the Arduino and DFPlayer module. You can find the full list of required parts at Maker 101’s PCBWay project page.

Source: Maker 101 / YouTube The animatronic eyes and electronic components for the project

If you aren’t comfortable soldering, you’ll want to take advantage of PCBWay’s assembled PCB service. You’ll find the required schematics and a bill of materials on the project page.

Beyond that, you’ll need to 3D print the parts for the face and eyes, then assemble everything. Between the detailed instructions Maker 101 provides and the YouTube video demonstrating the build, this should be easy for DIY hobbyists with at least a few projects already under their belts.

Building the animatronic face

To 3D print the face and animatronic eye parts, you can use PLA on any standard 3D printer. In Maker 101’s example, the parts were printed with medium-quality settings. More advanced DIY hobbyists could use smaller layer height settings and even apply sanding and painting techniques for a more polished look.

Source: Maker 101 / YouTube 3D printing the face mask

The project web page includes the STL files to 3D print all the components for the face. These parts include:

Component Quantity Mask (Face) 1 Eyeballs 2 Eyelids 2 Servo holder (to hold all servos in place) 1 Universal joints (to enable smooth movements for the eyes) 2 Support bars 2 Backplate (to cover electronics and allow for easy wall mounting) 1

After printing the parts, you can assemble everything and start testing. Maker 101 walks you through this step-by-step, so be sure to follow along with their instructions. You’ll also find the code needed for the Arduino Nano.

Close

The main code uses the DFPlayer library to control audio playback and the PIR sensor to detect movement. When motion is detected, the code triggers the servos to move the eyes and plays an audio file at the same time.

This seamless coordination makes the animatronic eyes look super realistic. The code handles different actions smoothly, making sure the eye movements and sound playback transition seamlessly.

An eerie piece of wall decor that interacts with your guests

Once you’ve tested everything and assembled the mask, find the ideal spot to mount it on a wall. You can easily power it with a 9V power supply, but you’ll want to either hide the electrical cord or power the face using a battery package.

You should mount the mask in a location that’s likely to experience traffic, so the mask can react as people walk by and follow them with its gaze while hauntingly calling to them. Maker 101 provides the framework for what can become a much more sophisticated project.

Imagine adding more sounds or even conversation to the mask’s audio repertoire, or perhaps LED lights that illuminate when motion is detected to intensify the visual effect of the eyelids and moving eyes. The sky is the limit, thanks to this foundation for inspirational decor.