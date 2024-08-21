Key Takeaways Lack of SATA data ports on Milk-V Jupiter hinders NAS functionality, requiring workarounds for proper connectivity.

Installation of Bianbu OS on microSD card and creating an SMB share is straightforward and relatively painless.

RISC-V NAS lacks essential features like plugins and PCIe device compatibility, but still offers an affordable budget option.

As a new technology that’s still in its infancy stage, RISC-V systems still have a lot of catching up to do on the performance front. I recently reviewed the Milk-V Jupiter, and while I adore this RISC-V-powered mini-ITX motherboard, I have to admit that it’s a bit lacking in the software and apps department.

But when I was recently trying to come up with some cool project ideas for the Jupiter, I stumbled upon a version of Bianbu OS that’s optimized for NAS workloads. With my curiosity piqued, I decided to play around with the operating system and see how far I could go with a RISC-V. So, here’s a log of all my findings.

The Milk-V Jupiter has some weird quirks

Especially on the connectivity side

If you’ve read my review of the mobo, the lack of SATA data ports was one of my biggest gripes with the Milk-V Jupiter. Sure, it comes with a microSD card slot, four USB Type-A ports (two of which are rated USB 3.0), and a dedicated M.2 slot, alongside support for four extra front-panel USB ports. However, proper SATA connections are a must for any NAS system, and the absence of these sockets meant I had to come up with some workarounds.

On the network side, you do get two Ethernet ports, but since each one is capped at 1G connectivity, I had to temper my expectations for the SSD’s data transfer speeds, which were further bottlenecked by the PCIe 2.0 x2 M.2 slot.

Eagle-eyed readers may have noticed the PCIe Gen 3 x8 socket on the motherboard. Sadly, it's not possible to enhance the RISC-V flavored NAS’ functionality using expansion cards. I previously tried using the GTX 1080 on Ubuntu which, unsurprisingly, didn’t so much as get detected by the monitor. For the makeshift NAS, I tested different non-GPU PCIe devices, though none of them worked with the Bianbu OS. But more on that later…

Installing the OS was easy

And so was creating an SMB share

Credit where it’s due, I have to hand it to Milk-V for making the installation process as straightforward as possible. Since I wanted to save my SSD for the SMB shares, I flashed the NAS.img.zip image of the Bianbu OS on the microSD card. Within a few seconds, I was staring at the Login screen, and after logging in with the default credentials, I was able to enter the main dashboard.

It turned out that this variant of Bianbu was based on OpenMediaVault, which is arguably one of the best NAS operating systems. Setting up a shared folder was relatively painless, though there were a few slowdowns when saving the changes I made to the config file. After that, I had to wipe the 500GB drive before picking a file system.

With OMV supporting BTRFS, EXT4, F2FS, JFS, and a handful of other file systems, there was plenty to choose from, and I decided to go with EXT4. Thereafter, I had to create a shared folder on top of this file system, before making some tweaks to the network and SMB settings to allow my PCs to send files to the Milk-V Jupiter NAS. And sure enough, I was able to transfer documents from my primary rig, with the speed capping out at 118MB/s, which is the theoretical limit of a 1GbE connection.

Initializing a BTRFS RAID array using two external HDDs was also quite painless, and so was enabling an SMB share for this array. As someone who’s used to crashes when testing experimental software, I was surprised that everything went smoothly, and my biggest gripe with the process was that I had to wait for an entire minute to update the settings after each step.

Some advanced features are broken

The lack of Docker plugins is a real problem for virtualization enthusiasts