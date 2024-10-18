Legend has it that no one builds an SFF PC the first time around. Okay, some people might attempt this feat, but most PC builders ponder an SFF build only after they've built a few mid-tower or full-tower PCs. There can be multiple motivations behind getting an SFF build together, including aesthetic desires, space limitations, or pure curiosity.

A compact PC build doesn't differ from any other in terms of the basics, but you still need to remember a few essential things before embarking on this journey, especially if you're building one for the first time. SFF builds have undoubtedly grown more popular in recent years, so if you're thinking of hopping aboard the compact PC train, there's no time like the present.

5 Know your cable management

No more shoving cables out of sight

It's not like cable management is optional on a common mid-tower build, but you have much more room for cables to...mysteriously disappear, if you know what I mean. You don't have to know perfect cable management to get a half-decent PC at the end, looks-wise. On a small form factor build, however, this luxury of stuffing cables behind the motherboard is severely curtailed.

It's not impossible to properly route cables in mini-ITX cases, but you'll need to dip into your reserves of patience and skill much more than usual. If you're easily disturbed by stray cables peeking out from undesirable corners of the case, you might want to pick a particularly roomy case, find a modular PSU that fits your build, or just give in and finally learn proper cable management. After all, you can't just ignore it forever. That reminds me, I should finally get around to watching that cable management video on my Watch Later playlist.

4 Pick the right case and cooler

Balance size and airflow considerations