A network-attached storage (NAS) server is a device used to store data and run services. Think of them as more powerful external storage drives with the added benefit of running an entire business or household with apps such as media streaming and productivity. When it comes to running a NAS at home or in the office, you have the option to buy a pre-built enclosure or build a DIY server, but which is best?

What is a NAS?

Before deciding on how you plan to go about deploying a NAS server, it's important to understand what a NAS is. It's essentially a small server with a few drives for storing data. Take an external drive, add five more, enclose them inside a metal chassis, throw in a CPU, some RAM, and a small PCB, and you have a NAS. This makes them considerably more capable than a standard external drive or direct-attached storage (DAS). Multiple clients can access the NAS simultaneously and the server can run services to expand functionality and features.

Building a DIY vs. buying a pre-built NAS

A NAS is similar to a PC or single-board computer (SBC) in that it requires a motherboard to be present with a CPU, some system memory, and connected storage. Opening up a pre-built NAS enclosure will reveal a proprietary PCB to fit inside the chassis, as well as a heatsink covering the CPU. This chip cannot be replaced or upgraded and in some scenarios (usually on more affordable NAS) the RAM will also be soldered to the board. Although some pre-built enclosures may have a PCI slot, it's difficult to find a NAS where a discrete desktop-class GPU can be installed.

Costs and upgrades

That's where a custom-built DIY NAS comes into play. It can prove to be more expensive, especially when using standard PC parts, but you can plan a build that matches your requirements. With the latest AMD and Intel processors, you can use a standard motherboard (Mini-ITX to ATX, depending on the chosen PC case) with full-size PCI slots, speedy 2.5Gb networking, and the ability for every component to be upgraded or replaced. Unlike a NAS enclosure, using standard PC parts does allow for specific components to be swapped, which is great for extending the life of the NAS or replace faulty hardware.

Where things become interesting with building a custom NAS is by repurposing an old PC. If you have an older system that's no longer in use, it doesn't take much to turn it into a NAS. Throw in some NAS-grade drives, install a NAS OS such as Open Media Vault, Unraid, or TrueNAS, and you're good to go! This can provide additional life to an old system that would otherwise go through local waste channels or collect dust. The same upgrade rules apply, which allow you to bring this system up to spec with newer hardware if required.

Should you buy or build a NAS?

Whether you should buy a NAS or build one depends on your technical knowledge, what you plan on using the NAS for, how much budget is available, and if you prefer having external support channels available for troubleshooting potential problems. Building a NAS will cost more when buying all PC parts new and take time to put together, but you can end up with a vastly more powerful server and one you can be proud of. A pre-built enclosure is easier to get up and running but you're limited by the included hardware since nothing can be upgraded or replaced.