Embarking on a fresh PC build is an exciting time. As a first-time builder, you may be enticed by those classy, compact builds you've seen online. While it may save you some space, it's a lot more trouble than it's worth as a first-time builder. You want your first building experience to be as seamless as possible, and it starts with your component selection. Let's dive into why going big may be your best bet.

Room to work is at a premium in PC cases

Don't underestimate the value of a bigger working area

Even in the most spacious cases, building a PC requires you to work in some tight areas. When you're first learning to put together a system, it's a good idea to remove as many barriers as you can in the building process. Building inside smaller enclosures requires tighter cable runs and can be frustrating for a first-time builder. Some power cables, such as the CPU 12v power, are already difficult enough to insert in a lot of cases, so why make it even more of a pain? Larger cases allow novice builders to be looser with their cable management, making it easier to get your new PC up and running sooner.

In the event that you do muck something up during the building process, troubleshooting in large cases is also so much easier. You have more room to get your hands in there to reseat components, remount a cooler, or reroute some cables. Not being able to see what you're doing because your case is compact could be the difference between finishing your build in a few hours versus multiple days. Trust me, I've been there.

Forgiving airflow

It's easy to mess up airflow in small cases

When you're putting together your first build, you'd be forgiven for overlooking factors like airflow and static pressure. It's not necessarily intuitive; more fans does not equal better cooling in a lot of instances. That's especially true in small form factor PCs, where airflow is at a premium. Some smaller cases that are compatible with full-size ATX boards will likely have a conventional fan layout, which means leaving them at stock is probably fine. However, smaller form factor builds, like those with ITX motherboards, require careful consideration of things like fan placement.

Where your PC takes in cool air and where it expels hot air is crucial for taming even mid-range parts in a small build. A large case essentially nullifies any concerns a new builder may have about airflow, assuming that the stock configuration of their case is set up correctly. If you want to go the extra mile in your first build and ensure optimal airflow, we have a guide on how to set up your case fans.

Less compatibility restrictions

So you can focus on putting everything together correctly

There's nothing worse than buying all your components, waiting for them all to arrive, and starting your build, only to find that your graphics card isn't going to fit in your case. Or the CPU cooler you chose is too tall. Or you chose case fans that were too large. Even after having a couple of builds under my belt, I still failed to take into account these things for my first crack at a compact build. When embarking on your first build, not having to worry about size constraints for your parts ensures that you can focus on making sure it all goes together properly, versus just getting it to fit in the first place.

When should you attempt a small PC build?

Once you gain confidence with hardware, building a small PC is easier

Close

Don't get me wrong, small PCs are sleek, classy, and can save a ton of space. They can enable you to do more creative things with your home office setup, and if you're in a smaller living space, you know full well that every saved square inch counts. They're definitely worth considering once you get some building reps under your belt.

Wait until you're ready

Things like knowing the tolerances of power cables, how hard you have to push on certain components to seat them correctly, and cable management tricks, will all come with time spent hands-on with the hardware. It's easy to feel like you're going to break something when building a computer for the first time because of these things, which makes total sense - you've invested money in your machine! However, when building smaller PCs, it's normal to need to put a little more elbow grease into things than you're comfortable with. Wrestling with hardware is sometimes necessary, but it's not something you're ready for as a newcomer. Consider the words of caution, and I wish you a smooth build in any case!