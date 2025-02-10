Windows releases have become pretty stable in recent years. The Windows 11 upgrade process is safe and simple, and if something goes wrong, rolling back to a previous version is easy. It's uncommon for you to run into any serious trouble with Windows 11. But if you do, Microsoft has built plenty of troubleshooting tools right into Windows. From Task Manager to Command Prompt, there are several ways to diagnose and fix problems without much hassle.

5 Event Viewer

Event Viewer is where all logs come together

Since we're talking about troubleshooting Windows problems, not mentioning Event Viewer would be a sin. The tool logs everything that happens in Windows. Normally, logs from different processes are scattered across the disk in various files, some in plain text and others in unreadable binary. Still, Event Viewer brings them all together in one place.

Events are categorized by severity, starting with Audit Failures and Successes, which track things like anti-malware scans, update installations, warnings, errors, and critical events.

This makes Event Viewer especially useful when trying to fix issues. If your computer is blue-screening or randomly restarting, it can give you more details about what went wrong. If you see an error event in the System log section, it may tell you which hardware driver crashed. Look for the error message that matches when your computer froze or restarted. You can also look up specific event IDs online for more details about an error.

4 Task Manager

Take a quick look at what’s running on your computer