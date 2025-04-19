Summary Raspberry Pi cluster offers compact Kubernetes setup with under 10W power draw.

Workloads include Home Assistant, Nextcloud, CI jobs, media streaming, monitoring.

Benefits include NVMe speed boost, low power draw, and transferable cloud skills.

I wired three Raspberry Pi 5 boards into a shoebox‑sized rack, each Pi sporting 8GB of RAM, an NVMe drive on the PCIe lane, and the official active cooler. K3s went on top, giving me “real” Kubernetes in a footprint smaller than a paperback. This write‑up isn’t a step‑by‑step how‑to; it’s a candid look at what I actually run, the perks I’ve enjoyed, and the gremlins I had to tame.

Early on, I asked myself whether a cluster that idles at under a dozen watts but maxes out at roughly the cost of a single entry‑level mini‑PC could deliver enough utility to justify the effort. Eighteen months in, I’ve formed an opinion — one that shifts a little every time a node throttles under load or a Helm chart quietly drops its ARM64 image.

Why I ventured down this rabbit hole

Cheap thrills and blinking LEDs