I wired three Raspberry Pi 5 boards into a shoebox‑sized rack, each Pi sporting 8GB of RAM, an NVMe drive on the PCIe lane, and the official active cooler. K3s went on top, giving me “real” Kubernetes in a footprint smaller than a paperback. This write‑up isn’t a step‑by‑step how‑to; it’s a candid look at what I actually run, the perks I’ve enjoyed, and the gremlins I had to tame.
Early on, I asked myself whether a cluster that idles at under a dozen watts but maxes out at roughly the cost of a single entry‑level mini‑PC could deliver enough utility to justify the effort. Eighteen months in, I’ve formed an opinion — one that shifts a little every time a node throttles under load or a Helm chart quietly drops its ARM64 image.
