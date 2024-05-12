Key Takeaways AI chatbots may soon play matchmaker in the dating scene, revolutionizing how we find love.

AI has touched seemingly every facet of our daily lives, but you may not think of the dating scene when you imagine LLMs revolutionizing how we live. However, the founder of the dating website Bumble wants to change that. While AI is currently having a detrimental effect on the dating scene, Bumble hopes that one day they can use chatbots to pair up potential partners better.

The future of dating may involve AI chatbots dating one another

As reported by TechCrunch, the executive chair and founder of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, was interviewed about the effect of AI on dating websites. After all, with bots pretending to be people,. and people falling in love with bots, it isn't great news for websites that depend on creating legitimate human connections. However, Whitney was confident that Bumble could use AI to help match people up.

Whitney's first example was an AI "concierge" through which you told everything you're self-conscious about. The AI would then help come up with solutions to get over those mental hurdles, which should hopefully give people the confidence to meet others.

However, Whitney then said that "if you want to get really out there," you can imagine a scenario where that concierge, assumingly, takes on parts of your personality, your interests, and what you like and dislike about someone. Then, they automatically go on simulated dates with other users' concierges in your local area, then report which ones went well. This will then prompt you to meet the owners of the other concierge in the real world and see if you gel as well as your digital version did.

Dating AI: Not as far-fetched as you may think

There are some big benefits to this strategy; for one, AI chatbots can interact with one another far faster than humans can. That means your digital dating profile could hook up with an entire city's worth of lonely hearts overnight and tell you which ones are worth pursuing when you wake up. Plus, if your concierge comes back and informs you about all the likes of the person you're going on a date with, it can be a great way to break the ice quickly during the real-life meetup. But until the technology arrives, we'll have to continue dodging AI pretending to be people on dating platforms.