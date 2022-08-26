Best Buy’s Labor Day sale brings the Pixel 6 Pro down to just $650

Best Buy has kicked off its Labor Day sale, and it’s offering some amazing deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops, gaming monitors, and more! Google’s flagship Pixel 6 Pro, for instance, is available at a discounted price of $650, and the Pixel Buds A-series is down to just $70.

Despite some of its shortcomings, the Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best Android flagships on the market. With the recent Android 13 release, you can expect the device to perform much better and have fewer bugs than it did on Android 12. Add to that a discounted price of $650, and the Pixel 6 Pro becomes an absolute no-brainer.

For the price of a premium mid-range smartphone, you get Google’s flagship Tensor SoC, a large 6.71-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. it also brings a new camera setup to the table, featuring a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 114-degree FoV, a 48MP 4x optical zoom telephoto camera, and an 11.1MP selfie shooter, all backed by Google’s tried and tested camera software.

Google Pixel 6 Pro The Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best Android smartphones available on the market today and for a discounted price of $650, it's an absolute no-brainer. View at Best Buy

On top of that, the Pixel 6 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support and wireless fast charging support, 5G capabilities, UWB support, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. As far as software is concerned, you have Google’s guarantee for three years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

At its current price, the Pixel 6 Pro is simply unbeatable, and if you’re in the market for a new phone, you should order one right away. And if you’re not sure whether 128GB storage is enough for your needs or not, you can get the 256GB model for just $750.

While you’re at it, you might also want to pick up the Pixel Buds A-series TWS earbuds. The earbuds usually retail for $100, but you can get a pair right now for just $70. The combo will cost you less than the price you’d pay for a comparable flagship from Apple or Samsung.