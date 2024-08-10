Key Takeaways Don't toss out busted tech - turn it into something new! It's inventive and eco-friendly.

Once a piece of tech becomes busted or outdated, it's really tempting to chuck it out and get a new one. After all, there's always going to be a similar or better model to what just went kaput, so why keep it around? However, some of the best projects out there stem from taking a broken piece of hardware and giving it a new life. It's cool, inventive, and saves another piece of tech from the landfill - what's not to like?

As such, when a YouTuber got their hands on a busted Steam Deck, he did the right thing and turned it into a mini PC. And the results are really cool to look at.

Eta Prime on YouTube turns a Steam Deck into a mini PC

The feat was performed by Eta Prime, who detailed what he did in the above YouTube video. This isn't the first time Eta Prime has done something that caught our eye - we last saw him in May when he was using Winlator to turn a phone into a gaming PC. Now, he's purchasing parts from a seller after they accidentally broke the LCD screen, but didn't want to throw it out knowing that the internals were still perfectly good.

The end result was pretty impressive, with the spare parts handling the games that Eta Prime threw at it and proving itself as a potential motherboard for a DIY mini PC. The ex-Steam Deck looks a little sad sitting on the desk by its lonesome, so I'd love to see it with a mini PC case covering it from the elements. Regardless, it's still an awesome project and shows that, with a bit of ingenuity, you can save perfectly good hardware from hitting the landfill and give it a new purpose.