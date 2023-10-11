Did you know you can buy a fully equipped PC for just $83? Prime Day has made this possible with this incredible deal on UXX's mini PC. It won't have a discrete GPU for gaming, nor will the processor be fast enough for video editing, but the desktop system is compact and powerful enough for lighter usage. Whether you're looking for something to do some work on or to stream media to, a mini PC is worth considering.

UXX Mini PC Support This Intel-powered Windows 10 PC costs just $83. That's an incredible deal considering the cost of a Windows license is almost $100. It won't win awards for performance, but you can easily use this device for streaming and lighter usage.

What makes this mini PC a good deal?

Aside from the price, which is ridiculously low for a PC, there's a lot to appreciate with the specifications of this UXX mini PC. The entire unit measures just 4.6 x 4.6 x 0.9 inches and weighs 499g. It's super compact and a fraction of a traditional ATX desktop system. There are Bluetooth and wireless capabilities for connecting all your peripherals and getting the device online. 64GB of storage is present with the ability for an additional M.2 2242 SATA SSD to be added.

Inside the mini PC is an Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3350 chip with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz and two physical cores. It's not a powerful chip and is actually weaker than what we'd typically find inside a NAS enclosure. Still, it's an Intel processor and one that's capable of running Windows 10, which comes installed on the device. There's no scope for gaming, but if you need the PC for lighter work and media consumption, it's good to go.

6GB of RAM may be limiting to what can be run on the system but the array of ports is fairly generous for the price. There are three USB 3.0 ports, Ethernet, HDMI, headphone jack, and a VGA port. To further sweeten the deal, UXX includes a wireless mouse with the PC. It's a great deal for $83.