You can buy the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) already, here’s how

We’ve been seeing a ton of leaks surrounding Google’s upcoming Chromecast device over the past few weeks. These leaks have revealed that the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) will likely ship with Google TV based on Android 12 and feature an Amlogic S805X2 SoC paired with 1.5GB RAM. We also learned that the streaming dongle will feature the same design as the 4K model and go on sale for around $40 in the U.S. While Google hasn’t officially announced it yet, you can already buy one right now if you live in the United States through Best Buy, and it’s actually a little bit cheaper coming in at $29.99.

While we would typically advise that purchasing ahead of release isn’t a good idea, given that it’s on Best Buy, this would appear to be the real deal. We’re expecting that Google will unveil the Chromecast with Google TV any day now, especially as a training video for retail workers was also posted by accident on Google’s YouTube channel. Best Buy offers both curbside pickup from today if you want to try your luck, and it also offers delivery, too.

Judging from the retail training video, it appears that Google’s Chromecast with Google TV (HD) will have all of the same features as the 4K model, though obviously sans 4K. It includes support for all of your favorite Android TV apps, HDR, and Google Assistant. You also get the dongle itself, a remote, a power cable, an adapter, and AAA batteries for the remote in the box, and all you need to do is connect it up to your TV and you’re ready to go. It supports 1080p 60 FPS right out of the box and only takes a few minutes to set up.

As for pricing, while it costs $29 in the U.S, we also know that it comes in at £34.99 in the U.K. and somewhere around €40 in Europe.