I probably spend at least eight hours per day with my hand on my mouse, so it needs to be comfortable and perform flawlessly while I navigate apps and play demanding games. I've tried the best mice from various brands, but none are up to the task. Eventually, I returned to gaming models because of their all-around performance and capabilities.

Many mouse features, like shape and feel, are subjective and depend on the user's preference. Others, like quality, durability, and sensitivity, are more tangible, and it's hard to argue with the superior performance offered by gaming mice. If you haven't switched to a gaming mouse for your everyday tasks, here are five reasons why you should.

5 Adjustable DPI

Find the perfect speed and sensitivity