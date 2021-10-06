You can now buy Google’s new indoor Nest Cam

Google announced a bunch of new products in its Nest line-up earlier this year, including a wireless doorbell, the Nest Cam, the Nest Cam (battery), and the Nest Cam with floodlight. While the Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Doorbell (battery) went on sale shortly after the announcement, Google didn’t share a definite launch timeline for the other two Nest cameras. Two months after the announcement, you can now finally buy the new wired Nest Cam and Nest Cam with floodlight.

In a recent blog post, Google announced that the second-gen wired Nest Cam and the Nest Cam with floodlight are available for purchase in various colorways starting today. The second-gen model without the floodlight is meant to be used indoors, and it’s designed to be kept on a tabletop or mounted to a wall, which is why it even has a new variant with a wooden base that blends in with your furniture.

The Nest Cam with floodlight is nothing but a second-gen wired Nest Cam with lights on either side to illuminate the surroundings. The camera is flanked by 2,400-lumen floodlights on either side, which makes it a great buy for your porch or backyard. The lights have an IP65 rating, while the camera has a slightly inferior IP54 rating.

The main highlight of Nest Cam with floodlight is that it uses on-device intelligence to detect people, pets, and vehicles to turn the light on instead of using a single motion sensor. It is mainly for areas where you want the light to turn on automatically when someone passes by. Both cameras can locally store footage for up to an hour which, according to Google, is sufficient enough for a week.

The second-gen wired Nest Cam starts at $99.99, while the Nest Cam with floodlight will set you back $279.99. For more information about the cameras, check out our previous coverage.