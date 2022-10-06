Anyone can now buy a Steam Deck and get it within two weeks

If you’ve had your eyes on a Steam Deck for a while now but have been put off by the long delays between ordering it and receiving it, you’re in luck. You can now pick up a Steam Deck and get it within two weeks — no reservation required. Valve has clearly been ramping up the company’s production centers given that it was able to speed through its Q3 pre-orders, and it seems that it has now been finally able to increase capacity to take orders at a normal pace.

Valve has been doing a fantastic job with the Steam Deck so far, and has kept gamers across the world pleased. Beyond just hardware orders, the company has also supported its console by opening several service centers that can now receive, troubleshoot, and repair physical issues with the device. The service centers can even provide support for consoles that are not under warranty, although it will charge a separate service fee for any repairs performed.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Recently, the company took the console to Japan, debuting it at Tokyo Game Show 2022. The booth offered visitors an experience like no other, with free gift bags featuring limited edition products and quality time with the console. Unfortunately, the Steam Deck has not yet launched in Asia, although the company has set up a website currently taking pre-orders for the region. If you live in this region, you’ll still need to make a reservation as shipments haven’t been opened up yet.

On top of making the Steam Deck available to anyone that wants one, you’ll also be able to purchase the dock alongside it. The dock works as you would expect the dock with the Nintendo Switch works –it supports ethernet, DisplayPort and HDMI, 3x USB-A 3.1 ports, and weighs in at just 99 grams. It costs €99 to pick up and works out of the box with your Steam Deck. If you think you’ll want to engage in some console-like gaming on a couch with a TV, it’s definitely worth giving a try.