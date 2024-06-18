Key Takeaways Surface Pro 11 and Laptop 7 have arrived on THE Microsoft Store, featuring Snapdragon X processors and up to 64GB RAM.

Surface Pro 11 offers Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and optional OLED display; Laptop 7 has A new design with thinner bezels.

Copilot+ features on these devices allow for image creation, photo editing, and live captions powered by AI.

After much excitement and speculation, they're finally here. The Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 have been released to the wild, marking the beginning of Microsoft's Copilot+ chapter with Windows. If you're keen to get started with using advanced, on-board AI in Windows, here's everything you need to know about these devices.

The Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 have now been released on the Microsoft Store

As announced on Windows Blogs, the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are now available to purchase. They should be available in all retailers that carry Surface devices, but if you order from Microsoft itself, you unlock a special 64GB RAM model to keep everything running extra smooth.

So, what's in the box? For the Surface Pro 11, you can grab the Snapdragon X Plus model with an LCD display, or upgrade to a Snapdragon X Elite and grab an OLED screen with it. Most of the models come with 16GB of RAM, but the Platinum-colored model also has a 32GB option. Every color has a 512GB or 1TB SSD option. Pricing for the Surface Pro 11 starts at $999.

For the Surface Laptop 7, you can choose between a 13.8 and a 15-inch screen, with either a Snapdragon X Plus or Elite under the hood. For memory, you can pick between 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB of RAM, and the storage ranges from 512GB to 1TB of SSD space. The laptop's color influences which hardware choices you can pick, so if you don't see a specific option, try flicking between the models to find the one you want. The Surface Laptop 7 starts at $999.

Copilot+ is now out in the wild

With the release of the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7, we now have Microsoft's very first Copilot+ devices. This means you can create images, edit photos, and get live captions, all running on the device's hardware. The Recall feature has been held back for now, but you can expect to see it return in a future update. Check out the Windows Experience Blog for more details and instructions on how to enable these features.