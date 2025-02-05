Even die-hard PC fans will agree that the 2024 Mac Mini is the mini system to beat right now. Packing Apple’s M4 silicon in an enclosure the size of a dinner plate, it chews through light to medium creative workloads in near silence. Best of all, it starts at just $799, making it a fantastic choice for both a home PC and a budget content creation rig.

But that doesn’t mean Windows mini PCs are irrelevant. Despite the Mac Mini's irresistible value, a case can still be made for Windows mini PCs. Below are five reasons why Windows mini PCs are actually the better buy.

5 Simpler customization and upgrades

Upgrading the Mac Mini is a pain

Most Windows mini PCs can be upgraded using standard PC components.

Even casual users will likely need more than the anemic 256GB of storage that comes with the base model of the Mac Mini, but the upgrade process is never straightforward with an Apple device anymore.

When Apple released its 2024 Mac Mini, it brought with it the option to upgrade the SSD storage after purchase. However, this comes with its own caveats, namely the difficulty of disassembling the device, potentially voiding your warranty, and finding a compatible drive. If you want to avoid the hazards of upgrading it yourself, Apple charges $250 for the upgrade to 512GB. Also, while the Mac Mini now starts with 16GB of RAM, adding 8GB more will cost another $250.

With so many impediments, most people should just buy a Thunderbolt external drive, but that may cut into your desk space, diminishing the benefits of a compact machine. Thunderbolt external drives can also cost more per gigabyte than an equivalent internal SSD.

Conversely, most Windows mini PCs use standard, off-the-shelf parts that can be easily disassembled using a Phillips screwdriver. This makes upgrading simpler and cheaper compared to the Mac Mini.

4 More form factors and designs

Taste matters, too

Mini PCs like the Geekom Megamini G1-16 is gorgeous.

The Mac Mini is a stunner wrapped in its polished aluminum chassis cut with smooth contours. However, if you don’t vibe with the way it looks, then you’re out of luck. Windows mini PCs come in more diverse sizes, esthetics, and hardware configurations. There are also fanless options, various graphics configurations, and nifty decorations like LCD panels available.

3 More varied price points

A Windows mini PC can be friendlier to your wallet

Windows mini PCs are available at more price points than the Mac Mini. If you only need to browse the web and compose emails, then many options around $200 should suffice, which will net you the bare minimum. However, something more powerful, like the Khadas Mind, is the better general-purpose option for most people. There are high-end enthusiast and business-grade mini PCs as well, which can run well above $1,000. If you’re looking in that price bracket, then definitely take inventory of their value proposition over the Mac Mini.

2 System familiarity

Transitioning to a new operating system slows down workflows

Long-time Windows users may not want to go through the headache of learning macOS. Additionally, some proprietary software, especially in corporate environments, may need Windows to run. Vice versa may also apply; if you’re locked into the Apple ecosystem, then the Mac Mini would offer the most familiarity and seamless cross-device features.

You could run a virtualized Windows environment inside a Mac Mini if that’s your thing, but depending on your preferences, that can be an added cost. Parallels, for example, costs $130 a year. Thankfully, free options such as VMware Fusion Pro are also available. Nevertheless, the performance of a virtual machine will always be less efficient than running the OS natively.

1 More games

Windows mini PCs get a decisive win here