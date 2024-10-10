When PCIe 5.0 SSDs were first announced, they looked like the future, promising super-speedy SSD storage as the best SSDs around. It's now nearly two years since the first Gen 5 SSDs were announced (and one since they hit the market), and while we're getting close to the maximum speeds promised by PCIe 5.0, the newest SSDs on the block aren't living up to their promises. While they do have astonishing straight-line speed, most computing tasks rely on random access, which puts Gen 5 on an even footing with Gen 4. The newest SSDs also consume a lot of power, close to the maximum the M.2 specification can supply, and far too much to be used in laptops yet. Unless you're one of the edge cases that rely on sequential data transfers, PCIe 5.0 SSDs are in a strange position of being more expensive, more power-hungry, and not being that much faster for normal tasks, and which makes them easily avoided by most computer users.

Gen 5 PCIe SSDs are fantastic at one thing: sequential read and write speeds when transferring large files or other sustained transfers. That's not in dispute here; we've tested them and know that they outperform any other SSD at that one task. But that's not the only task we do on our computers, and PCIe 5.0 SSDs aren't that much faster at the random storage access that daily tasks perform. The table below has test results from the Crucial T700 and T705, two of the fastest Gen 5 drives, and the Samsung 990 Pro, which is one of the fastest Gen 4 drives. They're all fairly similar at random reads and writes, which makes the Gen 5 drives less attractive to most users.

It's not just normal everyday tasks that Gen 5 fails to wow at. With those faster speeds, you'd think loading screens in video games would be faster, but that's just not the case. Loading times aren't that different from Gen 3 to Gen 4 to Gen 5, so your purchasing decision should go down to which drive has the most capacity that fits your budget, and not the generation of PCIe that it supports. Remember, PCIe storage is back-compatible, so you can put a Gen 5 in a Gen 3 slot if you want. It just won't run faster than Gen 3 is rated for. Which, as it turns out, is plenty of speed for everyday use.

