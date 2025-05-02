When I was choosing the components for my existing PC, I found myself splurging on a few components that didn't add much to the performance. Of course, I wasn't spending my own funds since I had $1,800 worth of prize money at my disposal, but I still regret many of the hardware purchases I made for this build. One of these purchases was the G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 C16 32GB RGB kit, which I picked for slightly lower latency and, of course, the RGB design.

While it didn't exactly cost double that of other 3,600MT/s non-RGB kits at the time, I could have used the extra money on a better CPU cooler, power supply, or NVMe SSD. Each of these components would have served me better than a more expensive, better-looking memory kit.

I paid for the brand and the looks

Paid for it dearly