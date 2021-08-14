Bypass FRP Lock on any Samsung with UnlockJunky

One of the more common issues with Samsung phones, is users encountering an FRP lock. This lock will usually appear after a user attempts to perform a factory reset on their device. Once you are presented with this lock, it may seem as if there are no immediate solution to get around it. Let’s talk about what an FRP lock is, and how to bypass it.

What is FRP Lock

FRP lock stand for Factory Reset Protection. This is a security measure put in place that is designed to prevent a thief from conducting a factory reset of a stolen phone. This is usually done in an attempt to reset a phone with a lock screen password. This will trigger the FRP lock, which will essentially disable the phone entirely. Once the lock is in place, you will not be able to boot into the phone’s operating system at all.

The FRP lock message will read: “This device was reset. To continue, sign in with a Google Account that was previously synced on this device.”

The FRP will ask for the Google account information that was most recently used on the device. If you know it, you can enter it and unlock your phone again. However, if you do not know this information, or have forgotten your password, you’re stuck at the FRP lock.

How to Bypass FRP Lock

You can easily get locked out of your own phone just by misplacing your account information. So to unlock your phone, you can use a service that is able to bypass this sort of security lock.

For this method, we are going to look at the FRP unlock services provided by UnlockJunky. This website has been unlocking phones since 2015 and has a high success rate. This is one of the most reliable and quickest ways to get control over your phone again. The best part is that you do not need any sort of advanced computer skills to use this service.

Using UnlockJunky to bypass the FRP has the following benefits:

Average unlock time of five minutes

Live chat support

Works with any Samsung device

Effortless process

Step 1 – Submit a request

Use the simple request form on the website and include your phone’s information.

Step 2 – Payment

Complete the payment with the secure PayPal checkout.

Step 3 – Quick Setup

Install the remote client program, USB Redirector, onto a Windows PC or Mac. Enter the tech address provided in your order email, and plug in your device.

Step 4 – Connect with the Technician

When you have completed the above steps, open the live chat and let the technician know that you

are ready to proceed.

Step 5 – Wait for Unlock to Complete

Now you just wait for the technician to complete the unlock process.

If you are not in a rush and don’t mind trial and error, we would suggest checking out this article from Bypass FRP Lock. Here you can find many methods that may help you FRP unlock your Samsung device for Free! Please keep in mind that some of these methods may not work or have become outdated.

Now you should be able to use your phone without any locks again. To prevent this from happening in the future, make sure you take note of the Google account information tied to the main account on your phone. Get started with UnlockJunky here.

We thank UnlockJunky for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.