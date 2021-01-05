C by GE gets rebranded to Cync as new smart home products added to the lineup

C by GE is kicking off the new year with some big changes. To start, the smart lighting brand is changing its name to Cync as part of GE Lighting’s sale to Savant Systems. Second, the company is introducing new products that go beyond lighting.

“C by GE’s legacy of smart products is joining together with Cync to create a simple smart home experience that goes beyond lighting,” Cync said in a press release. “With new products like an Indoor Smart Camera, an Outdoor Smart Plug, and an innovative, user-friendly app, the smart home possibilities are absolutely endless. ”

One of the projects is the Indoor Smart Camera, which Cync said will provide 24/7 video and two-way audio communication from anywhere. Users will be able to disable the camera and microphone for extra privacy, while content is stored locally on a built-in SD drive (or in the cloud). The camera provides 1080p resolution video and also supports a night vision setting.

Cync is also planning to introduce an Outdoor Smart Plug and Ceiling Fan Smart Switch in 2021. The Outdoor Smart Plug features a weatherproofing outlet cover, 3-prong compatibility, and an LED indicator light. Meanwhile, the Ceiling Fan Smart Switch allows users to turn the fan on/off and adjust the speed from the switch.

The Outdoor Smart Plug is set to launch in March, followed by the Indoor Smart Camera in May and the Ceiling Fan Smart Switch in June. The company is also planning a smart thermostat for sometime in 2021. Unfortunately, pricing for these products hasn’t been announced, but we’ll be sure to let you know when that information is available.

All of these new products will be compatible with the new Cync app, which is set to launch in March. The new app was built from the ground up and “includes all the features you asked for.” The Cync app supports all C by GE and Cync products, features a dynamic home screen, and improved performance and navigation.