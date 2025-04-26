As a PC user, keeping the system temps low is always high on my priority list. I'm sure many of you have struggled with the obsession surrounding CPU temperatures despite the fact that they're within spec most of the time. Still, reducing the CPU and GPU temps inside your PC is never a bad thing, and many of us resort to adding extra fans or high-quality fans to improve airflow on our PCs.

Over the last few years, I've realized that instead of installing more case fans on my PC, minimizing and optimizing the cables inside my PC yields the same or even greater benefits when it comes to system temps. While some of these habits deal with choosing the right components before building your PC, others have to do with cable management techniques that can improve temperatures significantly without the use of extra fans.

5 Using a spacious case

I no longer opt for compact mid-towers