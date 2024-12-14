Keeping your cabling tidy outside your PC case is as important as inside the chassis. The latter can prove more challenging depending on how many parts you have installed inside your PC and whether the case has any cable management features. I've put together more desktop PCs than I can recall and have garnered some tips over the years. Here are some handy pointers to bear in mind to create a clean and tidy system.

3 Plan out your cable routing

The most vital part of the cable management process is having a plan. Before installing anything, analyze your PC case to see where routing channels are located. Are there grommets near the GPU and motherboard 24-pin connector? Are there any pre-installed velcro cable ties behind the motherboard tray? These are all useful features more PC cases are including and you don't have to spend a small fortune to enjoy using them. Have a few cable ties at hand that you can add to the mix, using available anchor points. All this together will ensure you have a clean and tidy PC.

2 Cable ties are your new best friend

Zip cable ties are excellent because they're small, tough, and easy to work with. One downside of these is the one-time use and need for a sharp tool to cut them. Velcro are slightly bulkier, but do mean you can quickly adjust them on the fly. Many PC cases will even include cable ties to help get you started. Cable ties are great for combining multiple cables for easier management and they can also be used to bundle up cables no longer required but cannot be removed — the front audio connector, for instance.