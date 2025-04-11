Cable management is a boring but necessary part of any PC build. Without it, you'll struggle to make sense of the cable jungle inside and outside your PC, and end up shoving cables wherever you can. That poses other problems related to airflow, dust accumulation, cable damage, diagnostics, and, of course, esthetics. When I first started building PCs, I never did any cable management. Gradually, I learned the hard way that I should have picked up some tips along the way.

These tips would have made many of my builds far simpler while improving their looks significantly. Cable management takes time, some planning, and a little investment, but the returns are more than worth it. Try some of these tricks the next time you're putting a PC together.

7 Buy the right case in the first place

Don't go for the cheapest case you can find