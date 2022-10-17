Cablemod comes to the rescue with just what every RTX 4090 owner will want

Much has been made of the size of the Nvidia RTX 4090, but part of the problem is the included power connector. Most of us will require the use of the in-box adapter just to turn the thing on, and that creates its own set of issues. Power supply makers are starting to get on the case, but Cablemod is here to throw its hat in the ring. The company’s newly announced right-angled 12VHPWR cable is just what the doctor ordered.

We’ve created the perfect accessory to help your new beastly GPU fit beautifully into your case. This low profile adapter plugs into your graphic card’s 16-pin 12VHPWR port, and enables the power cable to be plugged in at a 90 degree angle. Featuring a multi-PCB design and a sleek profile, this adapter helps increase clearance between the GPU and the side panel – perfect for today’s super wide GPUs.

Length is only part of the problem with the size of the RTX 4090. It’s also very wide and makes fitting it into mid-towers an issue. Our Founders Edition review sample is a prime example. Installed into my actual gaming PC the 12VHPWR to four 8-pin adapter cables means I can’t get the glass side panel on. Even with a dedicated 12VHPWR cable, it would be a tight fit.

That’s where Cablemod’s adapter makes total sense to everyone who owns an RTX 4090. Its multi-PCB design means no bending of wires, no dodgy connections, and no thermal issues. All important from something that can be expected to handle as much as 600W. The design makes it a perfect 90 degrees and the cable simply hooks into the bottom. It’ll be available in two configurations to match your specific graphics card and is expected to go on sale at the end of October.

Source: Cablemod